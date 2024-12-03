SF Studios has acquired Nordic distribution rights to Ruben Ostlund’s upcoming new film The Entertainment System Is Down, ahead of filming beginning in Paris in January.

SF is planning for a Nordic theatrical release in autumn 2026.

“One of the highlights of Triangle of Sadness was the cinema tour around the country that we did together with SF Studios,” said Ostlund. “Even before the new film is shot, we have already started discussions on how to make the tour even stronger. Among other things, I believe in offering the audience electric shocks when they get bored and hope to get everyone else on board with the idea.”

Kirsten Dunst, Keanu Reeves, Daniel Bruhl, Samantha Morton, Nicholas Braun and Vincent Lindon lead the star-studded cast of The Entertainment System Is Down.

Teased by Ostlund at festivals over the past couple of years, the film is a contemporary satire taking place on a long-haul flight where the entertainment system stops working.

It is produced by Erik Hemmendorff for Plattform Produktion, in collaboration with Film i Vast, Sveriges Television and SF Studios, with support from the Danish Film Institute and the Norwegian Film Institute.

Coproduction Office handles world sales, with A24 acquiring US rights during Cannes last year.

It is the latest collaboration between SF and Ostlund and Hemmendorff after Involuntary, Play and Palme d’Or-winner Triangle of Sadness.