Saban Films has acquired US rights to Michael Keaton’s thriller Knox Goes Away following its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival.

Keaton directed and stars in the story of a contract killer with a rapidly evolving form of dementia who is offered the opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son.

The cast includes Al Pacino, James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura, John Hoogenakker, Joanna Kulig, Ray McKinnon, and Lela Loren.

Saban Films is targeting a 2024 first quarter theatrical release.

The deal was negotiated by Bill Bromiley for Saban Films with CAA Media Finance and Verve Ventures on behalf of the filmmakers. FilmNation Entertainment represents international rights.

Keaton produced alongside Brookstreet’s Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon and Sugar23’s Michael Sugar (Spotlight) and Ashley Zalta.

Executive producers include Jonathan Saba, Carter Stanton for Brookstreet, Jillian Kay for Sugar23, Nick Blasko, Wayne Carmona, David Gendron, Michael Hansen, Nate Holthouser, Andy Huang, Ali Jazayeri, Scott Lake, Eric London, Donald Povieng, Dina Randazzo, Ronald Richardson, and Viviana Zarragoitia.

Saban Films recently acquired Art Camacho’s action thriller Ruthless starring Dermot Mulroney; Javier Reyna’s Due Justice starring Kellan Lutz; Scandinavian thriller Good Boy; Darkness Of Man starring Jean-Claude Van Damme; and Stephen Lang and Harvey Keitel’s action-thriller Hellfire.