SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP negotiators are resuming talks in midtown Los Angeles today (October 2) for the first time since talks broke down in July, triggering the 81-day work stoppage.

All or some of studio and streamer heads Donna Langley (NBCUniversal), Bob Iger, (Disney), Ted Sarandos (Netflix) and David Zaslav (Warner Bros Discovery) are expected to attend, as they did last week’s Writers Guild of America (WGA) talks.

There is no guarantee Monday’s session will spark consistent engagement throughout the week, and the sense in the industry is negotiations may not be as decisive as last week’s WGA sessions, even though the presence of the CEOs is likely to bring efforts to end the ongoing dispute into sharp focus.

Negotiators for the writers and AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) arrived at a tentative new TV and theatrical three-year deal which is being ratified by WGA membership in a week-long period starting today.

The actors’ union will not want that agreement nor the one for Directors Guild of America reached in June to serve as a direct template for its talks. Last week recently re-elected president Fran Drescher told CNN “one size doesn’t fit all”.

Chief among the SAG-AFTRA demands – and the main sticking points under discussion this week – are increases to minimum pay, regulation of generative AI and the right of actors to control the use of their likenesses, and streamer residuals and revenue share.

Despite what is understood to have been fairly regular backchannel talks since SAG-AFTRA went on strike on July 14, both sides remain quite far apart on the key issues and have exchanged heated statements.

On Monday WGA’s West and East chapters urged the AMPTP and its member companies to negotiate “the fair deal that members of SAG-AFTRA need and deserve” and recognised the need to forge a deal that addresses the actors’ specific concerns.

The union added, “Rather than engage in the traditional AMPTP tactic of pushing a deal on SAG-AFTRA that is patterned on our own tentative agreement or any other industry deal, a strategy which has already caused considerable delay and suffering, the companies must make a deal that addresses the needs of performers.

“WGA members will continue to show up on picket lines and support SAG-AFTRA until they reach that deal. Solidarity forever.”