SAG-AFTRA has said its negotiating team “remains ready at a moment’s notice to go back to the bargaining table to secure a righteous deal” as the strike entered its 46th day.

In a note to members the union acknowledged that “it appears the AMPTP is still unwilling to make the concessions necessary to make a fair deal” in light of last week’s back and forth with the striking Writers Guild Of America (EGA).

Recent progress between WGA and the Hollywood companies’ negotiations representative AMPTP (Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers) appears to have stalled after WGA blasted AMPTP’s tactic of revealing its August 11 offer to the union.

SAG-AFTRA once again urged members to take advantage of its interim agreements, which it said were weakening the Hollywood companies.

This comes in the face of a backlash against the idea of actors working or promoting films while others remain on strike, and concerns among producers and sales agents that the binding terms of the agreement – based on the union’s lat offer to studios in July – are costly and off-putting to potential buyers.

SAG-AFTRA wrote: “To be crystal clear, once an agreement is in place, we fully encourage all of our SAG-AFTRA members to work under that agreement AND to promote work made under that agreement. The more projects that get made with the Interim Agreement, the weaker the AMPTP becomes. So, let’s lift up our fellow performers who are out there working.”

The full note appears below.