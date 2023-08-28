SAG-AFTRA has said its negotiating team “remains ready at a moment’s notice to go back to the bargaining table to secure a righteous deal” as the strike entered its 46th day.
In a note to members the union acknowledged that “it appears the AMPTP is still unwilling to make the concessions necessary to make a fair deal” in light of last week’s back and forth with the striking Writers Guild Of America (EGA).
Recent progress between WGA and the Hollywood companies’ negotiations representative AMPTP (Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers) appears to have stalled after WGA blasted AMPTP’s tactic of revealing its August 11 offer to the union.
SAG-AFTRA once again urged members to take advantage of its interim agreements, which it said were weakening the Hollywood companies.
This comes in the face of a backlash against the idea of actors working or promoting films while others remain on strike, and concerns among producers and sales agents that the binding terms of the agreement – based on the union’s lat offer to studios in July – are costly and off-putting to potential buyers.
SAG-AFTRA wrote: “To be crystal clear, once an agreement is in place, we fully encourage all of our SAG-AFTRA members to work under that agreement AND to promote work made under that agreement. The more projects that get made with the Interim Agreement, the weaker the AMPTP becomes. So, let’s lift up our fellow performers who are out there working.”
The full note appears below.
Interim Agreements are Weakening the Position of the AMPTP
As the strike continues, we are constantly inspired by your strength and numbers on the picket lines and your support on social media. SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating team remains ready at a moment’s notice to go back to the bargaining table to secure a righteous deal. Unfortunately, as we’ve seen from the recent news out of the WGA negotiations, it appears the AMPTP is still unwilling to make the concessions necessary to make a fair deal that would bring the strikes to a close. Our solidarity remains more important than ever
It is for that reason we write to you now to expand on our conversation regarding the Interim Agreement. While feedback from the information sessions has been positive and we’ve received expressions of support for the strategy, there is a dynamic that needs addressing. Some of our fellow members have been subject to negative comments for participating in projects with an Interim Agreement, particularly when it comes time for them to promote their work, including at festivals. Whether from within or without our organization, not only are remarks of this nature unhelpful to performers, but by dividing us, they do the AMPTP’s work for them
To be crystal clear, once an agreement is in place, we fully encourage all of our SAG-AFTRA members to work under that agreement AND to promote work made under that agreement. The more projects that get made with the Interim Agreement, the weaker the AMPTP becomes. So, let’s lift up our fellow performers who are out there working
We believe that our strategy to employ the Interim Agreement is working well, and we want you to know that seeing our fellow performers go to work and promote their Interim Agreement projects, including at film festivals and beyond, is a source of pride. We are specifically striking the large studios and streamers. Those corporate entities are effectively shut down. From their executive suites, the CEOs can look out and see these independent projects thriving, while their greed and disrespect holds up their own productions.
If the rights to distribute some of these projects made with the Interim Agreement are eventually acquired, it will be all to the good. A slate of projects with Interim Agreements is a slate of productions that yield to our deal
In solidarity,
Your TV/Theatrical/Streaming Negotiating Committee
