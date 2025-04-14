EXCLUSIVE: World sales company Visionär Films has launched in Germany with the acquisition of Amir Ovadia Steklov’s documentary The New Jews, about the lives of non-Zionist Israeli Jews in Berlin.

Based in Berlin, Visionär will look to specialise in “arthouse and genre films that combine inspiring storytelling with critical depth and a strong artistic vision,” according to Francesca Vantaggiato, who has founded the company with Nesligul Satir.

Vantaggiato is founder and director of Germany’s Visionär Film Festival, which holds events in cities around the country for emerging independent filmmakers.

Developed over 10 years, The New Jews had its world premiere in the Harbour strand at International Film Festival Rotterdam in January this year. The film follows a group of non-Zionist Jews in Berlin, exploring their search for belonging, intimacy and excitement in a city shaped by its complex history.

It is a debut feature for Berlin-based Israeli filmmaker Steklov. “When I moved to Berlin, I didn’t expect my Jewish identity to define me as much as it does here,” said Steklov. “I left Israel in opposition to the occupation of Palestine, hoping to escape the nationalism and conflict that shaped my homeland.

“Instead, I found myself caught in a different kind of entanglement—one where my national identity is inescapable, and my Jewishness is both fetishized and scrutinized. The New Jews is a deeply personal exploration of my current exile.”

The film is produced by Steklov’s company The Glass Prince, and Jurgen Bruning Filmproduktion, both based in Berlin.

Vantaggiato has worked as an independent sales, festival and acquisitions specialist since 2021, while Satir has worked in film production since graduating from Turkey’s Middle East Technical University.

The company aims to acquire “six to eight” films per year, says Vantaggiato. “However, we aim to carefully curate the selected number of films we take on, ensuring that we can give each project the attention and tailored strategy it deserves. Quality and impact are our priorities over quantity.

“Our goal is to establish Visionär Films as a trusted partner for filmmakers who push creative boundaries. We want to build a strong reputation for discovering and championing distinctive voices in cinema while ensuring long-term success for the films we represent.”

The duo will work with directors and producers on tailored festival and sales strategies to maximise international visibility. Further festival berths for The New Jews will be announced soon.