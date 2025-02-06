Pinnacle Peak Pictures is preparing to launch worldwide sales at EFM next week on Panoramic Pictures’ first production, the thriller A Line Of Fire starring David A.R. White from the God’s Not Dead franchise, Cuba Gooding Jr., Jason Patric, Scott Baio, and Samantha Lockwood.

The story centres on Jack “Cash” Conry, a former FBI operative who left the Bureau after the death of his wife to dedicate himself to his two daughters.

Despite a fulfilling life at home, Conry considers returning to work and the decision is made for him when his old partner’s niece calls asking for help, plunging Conry back into a world of danger, corruption and intrigue.

Matt Shapira directed the film, which shot in Los Angeles and Miami, and Gabriel ‘G-Rod’ Rodriguez, Matt Shapira, and White served as producers.

Gooding Jr.’s credits include Jerry Maguire, Pearl Harbor, and American Crime Story, while Patric has starred in Speed 2: Cruise Control, The Lost Boys, and My Sister’s Keeper.

Baio broke out in the television smash Happy Days and his feature credits include God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust. Lockwood has starred in Hawaii 5-0 and CSI: NY.

Pinnacle Peak Pictures vice president of international sales and distribution Ron Gell will screen A Line Of Fire to buyers in Berlin.