The 47th annual San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, also known as Frameline47, has unveiled the line-up for its June 14-24 run.

The programme of nearly 90 films includes 12 world premieres, 16 North American premieres and nine US premieres, which will screen at the historic Castro Theatre and a number other venues around San Francisco and Oakland.

Organised by media arts non-profit Frameline, the festival will have a virtual follow-up from June 24 to July 2 for US streaming audiences.

Among the festival’s world premieres will be Jac Cron’s Chestnut, from the US; Merle Grimme’s Clashing Differences, from Germany (in a premiere shared with FilmFest Munchen); Livia Perez’s M Is For Mothers, from Brazil; and Julian Hernandez’s The Trace of Your Lips, from Mexico.

Previously announced titles set for the festival include Andrew Durham’s Fairyland, the opening night presentation, Hannah Pearl Utt’s Cora Bora, as the Pride Kickoff film, and Jordan Danger’s God Save The Queens.

Frameline executive director James Woolley commented: “There is nothing like seeing a great film at the cinema - sharing an experience in the same moment as friends and strangers alike. Despite the challenges that have reshaped moviegoing, we are proud to present Northern California’s largest film festival this year. It says so much about the power and resiliency of queer art and community as well as the urgent need for it.”