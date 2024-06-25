The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Ampas) has invited 487 artists and executives to become members, with Sandra Huller, Justin Triet, Celine Song and Da’Vine Joy Randolph among the high profile invitees.
Also invited to join are actors Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Fiona Shaw, directors Alice Diop, David Yates and S S Rajamouli, and writers Arthur Harari and Tony McNamara.
Executives invited to join that branch of the Academy include British Film Institute CEO Ben Roberts and Fifth Season co-CEOs Chris Rice and Graham Taylor.
Among those invited to join the costume designers branch are Holly Waddington and Małgorzata Karpiuk.
According to Ampas, 44% of those invited to join identify as women, 41% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities and 56% are from 56 countries and territories outside the US.
Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang commented: “We are thrilled to welcome this year’s class of new members to the Academy. These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community.”
The 2024 invitees are (individuals marked with an asterisk have been invited to join by multiple branches):
Actors
Jessica Alba – Machete, Frank Miller’s Sin City
Erika Alexander – American Fiction, 30 Years to Life
Swann Arlaud – Anatomy of a Fall, Bloody Milk
Shabana Azmi – Godmother, Arth
Obba Babatunde – City of Lies, The Manchurian Candidate
Saleh Bakri – The Blue Caftan, The Band’s Visit
Stephanie Beatriz – Encanto, In the Heights
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple, Clemency
Tia Carrere – True Lies, Wayne’s World
Sergio Castellitto – Don’t Move, My Mother’s Smile
Alfredo Castro – El Conde, Tony Manero
Jason Clarke – Oppenheimer, Zero Dark Thirty
Kate Del Castillo – Under the Same Moon, American Visa
Gang Dong-won – Broker, Peninsula
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon, The Unknown Country
Rachel House – Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Boy
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest
Maeve Jinkings – Toll, Neon Bull
Greta Lee – Past Lives, Gemini
Kate Mara – Megan Leavey, The Martian
Dash Mihok – Silver Linings Playbook, The Thin Red Line
Catherine O’Hara – For Your Consideration, Best in Show
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers, Dolemite Is My Name
Fiona Shaw – The Last September, The Butcher Boy
Qi Shu – The Assassin, Three Times
D.B. Sweeney – Dinosaur, Eight Men Out
Jasmine Trinca – Fortunata, Honey
Koji Yakusho – Perfect Days, The Blood of Wolves
Teo Yoo – Past Lives, Vertigo
Casting Directors
Dixie Chassay – Dune: Part Two, Poor Things
Kharmel Cochrane – Saltburn, The Northman
Angela Demo – Cha Cha Real Smooth, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
Jennifer Euston – American Fiction, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Rene Haynes – Killers of the Flower Moon, The Revenant
Gayle Keller – Bros, The King of Staten Island
Moira Miller – A Fantastic Woman, The Green Inferno
Masunobu Motokawa – Perfect Days, The Wandering Moon
Ulrike Müller – Ghost Trail, Scorched Earth
Elsa Pharaon – A Silence, Holy Motors
Alejandro Reza – Noche de Bodas, Gringo
Luis Rosales – Cassandro, Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Limor Shmila – The Vanishing Soldier, The Stronghold
Rebecca van Unen – Sweet Dreams, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Chamutal Zerem – Karaoke, Foxtrot
Cinematographers
Eric Branco – Story Ave, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Chananun Chotrungroj – Birth/Rebirth, The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave
Matthew Chuang – You Won’t Be Alone, Blue Bayou
Andrew Commis – Blueback, Babyteeth
Ashley Connor – Polite Society, The Miseducation of Cameron Post
Josée Deshaies – The Beast, Passages
Alex Disenhof – Alice, Captive State
Jomo Fray – All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, Port Authority
Damián García – Jungleland, I’m No Longer Here
Magdalena Górka – Die in a Gunfight, An Ordinary Man
Ryuto Kondo – Monster, A Man
Dariela Ludlow Deloya – A Million Miles Away, Prayers for the Stolen
Catherine Lutes – Close to You, Mouthpiece
Aurélien Marra – L’Homme Debout, Two of Us
Igor Meglic – Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Fast X
Crescenzo Giacomo Notarile – Bullet, Moonwalker
Sophia Olsson – Charter, Echo
Yerkinbek Ptyraliyev – Yellow Cat, Karinca
Jamie Ramsay – All of Us Strangers, Living
Nanu Segal – Emily, Donkey Punch
Hidetoshi Shinomiya – Drive My Car, The Town of Headcounts
Jigme Tenzing – The Monk and the Gun, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Ravi Varman – Japan, Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two
Maria von Hausswolff – Godland, A White, White Day
Sophie Winqvist – Clara Sola, Pleasure
Costume Designers
Dave Crossman – Napoleon, 1917
Mario D’Avignon – Midway, Hochelaga, Land of Souls
Anne Dixon – The Marsh King’s Daughter, The Song of Names
Jürgen Doering – Personal Shopper, Clouds of Sils Maria
Leesa Evans – Always Be My Maybe, Bridesmaids
Gabriela Fernández – I’m No Longer Here, Cantinflas
Małgorzata Karpiuk – The Zone of Interest, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Kazuko Kurosawa – Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai, Silk
Ann Maskrey – The Man Who Knew Infinity, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Mona May – Enchanted, Clueless
Rama Rajamouli – RRR, Baahubali: The Beginning
Sheetal Sharma – Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kesari
Preeyanan “Lin” Suwannathada – The Creator, Buffalo Boys
Jill Taylor – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, My Week with Marilyn
Mónica Toschi – A Ravaging Wind, Argentina, 1985
Holly Waddington – Poor Things, Lady Macbeth
Khadija Zeggaï – Passages, Love Crime
Directors
Fede Álvarez – The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Don’t Breathe
Kyle Patrick Alvarez – The Stanford Prison Experiment, C.O.G.
Lila Avilés – Totem, The Chambermaid
Jamie Babbit – The Stand-In, But I’m a Cheerleader
Minhal Baig – We Grown Now, Hala
Bahrām Beyzaie* – When We Are All Asleep, Killing Mad Dogs
Jayro Bustamente – La Llorona, Tremors
Steven Caple Jr. – Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Creed II
İlker Çatak* – The Teachers’ Lounge, I Was, I Am, I Will Be
Ayoka Chenzira – Alma’s Rainbow
Justin Chon – Blue Bayou, Ms. Purple
Rima Das – Tora’s Husband, Village Rockstars
JD Dillard – Devotion, Sweetheart
Alice Diop – Saint Omer, We
Sally El Hosaini – Unicorns, The Swimmers
Leslie Harris – Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
Cord Jefferson* – American Fiction
S.S. Rajamouli – RRR, Eega
Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You
Alex Rivera – The Infiltrators, Sleep Dealer
A.V. Rockwell – A Thousand and One
Juliana Rojas – Good Manners, Necropolis Symphony
Emma Seligman – Bottoms, Shiva Baby
Celine Song* – Past Lives
Angel Manuel Soto – Blue Beetle, Charm City Kings
Justine Triet* – Anatomy of a Fall, Sibyl
Anand Kumar Tucker – The Critic, Leap Year
David Yates – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Susan Youssef – Marjoun and the Flying Headscarf, Habibi Rasak Kharban
Documentary
Trish Adlesic – The ABCs of Book Banning, Gasland
Daniela Alatorre – A Cop Movie, Midnight Family
Waad Al-Kateab – We Dare to Dream, For Sama
Anne Alvergue – The Martha Mitchell Effect, Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn
Raed Andoni – Ghost Hunting, Fix Me
Alethea Arnaquq-Baril – Twice Colonized, Angry Inuk
Mila Aung-Thwin – Let There Be Light, Last Train Home
Tina Baz – Adolescents, Fix Me
Jorge Bodanzky – The Amazon, a New Minamata?, Third Millennium
Moses Bwayo – Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Caryn Capotosto – Little Richard: I Am Everything, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Nadim Cheikhrouha* – Four Daughters, Benda Bilili!
Mstyslav Chernov – 20 Days in Mariupol
Michael Collins – Almost Sunrise, Give Up Tomorrow
Flávia de Souza – Aftershock, Open Heart
Jeanie Finlay – Your Fat Friend, Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth
Beadie Finzi – Only When I Dance, Unknown White Male
Ellen Goosenberg Kent – Torn Apart: Separated at the Border, Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1
Sky Hopinka – Kicking the Clouds, Malni: Towards the Ocean, towards the Shore
José Joffily – A Symphony for a Common Man, Foreign Soldier
Rachel Lears – To the End, Knock Down the House
Rebecca Lichtenfeld – The Eternal Memory, The Nightcrawlers
Sergei Loznitsa – Babi Yar. Context, Mr. Landsbergis
Aïcha Macky – Zinder, The Fruitless Tree
Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala – Delikado, Call Her Ganda
Elaine McMillion Sheldon – King Coal, Heroin(e)
Mark Mitten – A Compassionate Spy, Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Vincent Moloi – Skulls of My People, Men of Gold
Nisha Pahuja – To Kill a Tiger, The World before Her
Pola Rapaport – Addicted to Life, Broken Meat
RaMell Ross – Easter Snap, Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Ousmane Samassekou – The Last Shelter, The Heirs of the Hill
Frédéric Tcheng – Invisible Beauty, Halston
Jennifer Tiexiera – Subject, P.S. Burn This Letter Please
Hemal Trivedi – Among the Believers, Saving Face
Christine Turner* – The Barber of Little Rock, Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”
Keith Wilson – Joonam, I Didn’t See You There
Executives
Salma Abdalla
Cate Adams
Maya Amsellem
Lenora del Pilar Ferrero Blanco
Sasha Bühler
Michelle Byrd
Elaine Chin
Duncan Crabtree-Ireland
Paolo Del Brocco
Gina Duncan
Dan Friedkin
Poppy Hanks
Kate Hurwitz
Iris Knobloch
Tim League
Sasha Lloyd
Harvey Mason Jr.
Daniela Michel
Brittany Morrissey
Brianna Oh
Lejo Pet
Areli Quirarte
Matthew Reilly
Chris Rice
Ben Roberts
Peter Safran
Couper Samuelson
Ellen Stutzman
Fumiko Takagi
Graham Taylor
Emily Woodburne
Kim Yutani
Film Editors
Timothy Alverson – Halloween, Orphan
Michael Andrews* – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Shrek 2
Qutaiba Barhamji – Four Daughters, Smoke Sauna Sisterhood
Joseph Charles Bond – Wildflower, The Man Who Knew Infinity
Victoria Boydell – Saltburn, Rye Lane
Paul Carlin – Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Mystery of D.B. Cooper
Carlotta Cristiani – The Inner Cage, Daughter of Mine
Cătălin Cristuțiu – Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World Poppy Field
Annette Davey – Dreamin’ Wild, Together, Together
Amy Foote – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, The Work
Keith Fraase – Past Lives, To the Wonder
Jo Francis – Memory, Charming the Hearts of Men
Toni Froschhammer – Perfect Days, Pina
Nassim Gordji-Tehrani – Rosalie, The Wolf’s Call
Kaya Inan – My Wonderful Wanda, In the Aisles
Lisa Lassek – Leave the World Behind, Marvel’s The Avengers
Jaume Martí – Society of the Snow, God’s Crooked Lines
Rie Matsubara – The Boy and the Heron, When Marnie Was There
Mike Munn – To Kill a Tiger, This Is Not a Movie
Darrin Navarro – Summering, Tallulah
Mdhamiri Nkemi – Blue Story, The Last Tree
Hilda Rasula – American Fiction, Vengeance
Josh Schaeffer – Godzilla vs. Kong, Molly’s Game
Laurent Sénéchal – Anatomy of a Fall, Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle
Takeshi Seyama – The Boy and the Heron, Spirited Away
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro, On the Basis of Sex
Makeup Artists and Hairstylists
Ana Bulajić Črček – Illyricvm, Number 55
Hildegard Haide – Run to Ground, Extinction
Karen Hartley Thomas – Golda, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Frédéric Lainé – The Animal Kingdom, Benedetta
Marketing and Public Relations
Michele Abitbol-Lasry
Matt Johnson Apice
Austin Barker
Neil Bhatt
Darnell Brisco
Nasim Cambron
Holly Connors
Mauricio Azael Duran Ortega
Stephen Garrett
Christopher Gonzalez
Andrea Grau
Blair Green
Carlos Alberto Gutiérrez
Lisa Zaks Markowitz
David Ninh
Julien Noble
Gitesh Pandya
Michelle Paris
Elaine Patterson
Lonnie Snell
Ray Subers
Caren Quinn Thompson
Jessica Thurber Hemingway
Vilija Vitartas
Stephanie Wenborn
Music
Michael K. Bauer – Cassandro, The Equalizer 3
Stephen Bray – The Color Purple, Psycho III
Anthony Chue – Man on the Edge, G Storm
Gary M. Clark – Flora and Son, Sing Street
Marius de Vries – Navalny, CODA
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Simon Franglen – Avatar: The Way of Water, The Magnificent Seven
Jo Yeong-wook – Decision to Leave, Hunt
Shari Johanson – Maybe I Do, All Together Now
Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch – All of Us Strangers, Living
Fabrizio Mancinelli – Il Viaggio Leggendario, The Boat
Diego Navarro – The Cuckoo’s Curse, The Wasteland
Martin Phipps – Napoleon, The Princess
Plínio Profeta – Desapega!, Nosso Sonho
Philippe Rombi – Driving Madeleine, Joyeux Noël
David Sardy – The Beekeeper, Zombieland
Katrina Marie Schiller – Wonka, Black Mass
Carl Sealove – Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down, The Human Trial
Ryan Shore – Veselka: The Rainbow on the Corner at the Center of the World, Zombie Town
Kubilay Uner – American Traitor: The Trail of Axis Sally, Force of Nature
Dan Wilson – American Symphony, Love Again
Producers
Tom Ackerley – Barbie, I, Tonya
Nadim Cheikhrouha* – Four Daughters, The Man Who Sold His Skin
Jay Choi – The Good the Bad the Weird, A Tale of Two Sisters
Jennifer Davisson – Robin Hood, Live by Night
Fernanda De la Peza – The Hole in the Fence, Robe of Gems
Simón de Santiago – Regression, Agora
Diana Elbaum – Hounds, Isn’t She Lovely?
Saïd Hamich Benlarbi – Deserts, Return to Bollene
Alex Heineman – Gunpowder Milkshake, The Commuter
Sandra Hermida – Society of the Snow, Un Amor
John M. Jacobsen – Trollhunter, Max Manus
David Koplan – Spirited, Papillon
Ben LeClair – American Fiction, Fair Play
Tatiana Leite – Rule 34, Loveling
Agustina Llambí Campbell – Argentina, 1985, The Wild Ones
Andrew Lowe – Poor Things, Chevalier
Renata de Almeida Magalhães – The Great Mystical Circus, The Greatest Love of All
Kaoru Matsuzaki – Shoplifters, Like Father, Like Son
Kelly McCormick – Bullet Train, Violent Night
Sarah Schechter – My Policeman, Free Guy
Ritesh Sidhwani – Gully Boy, Dil Chahta Hai
Leslie Urdang – Rabbit Hole, Adam
Edward Vaisman – The American Society of Magical Negroes, A Thousand and One
James Wilson – The Zone of Interest, Under the Skin
María Zamora – The Rye Horn, Alcarràs
Production and Technology
Deva Anderson
Keir Beck
Nicholas Bergh
Geoff Burdick
Larry Chernoff
Man-Nang Chong
George Cottle
Eddie Drake
Shauna Duggins
Jonathan Eusebio
Clay Donahue Fontenot
Kyle Gardiner
Barrie Hemsley
Joel C. High
Susan Jacobs
Renard T. Jenkins
Joshua Levinson
Larry McConkey
David James McKimmie
Samantha Jo “Mandy” Moore
Kenny Ortega
Prem Rakshith
Chad Stahelski
David Webb
Woo-Ping Yuen
Production Design
Alain Bainée – Society of the Snow, Official Competition
Annie Beauchamp – Swan Song, Penguin Bloom
Ruth De Jong – Oppenheimer, Nope
Douglas Dresser – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Finch
Emmanuelle Duplay – Anatomy of a Fall, Red Island
Warren Flanagan – Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Lorin Flemming – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Henry Fong – Army of the Dead, A Wrinkle in Time
Jennifer Gentile – Blue Beetle, Malignant
Shona Heath – Poor Things
Sam Hutchins – The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Joker
Steven Jones-Evans – Anyone but You, Carmen
Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer, White Noise
Carol Kupisz – Napoleon, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Zsuzsa Mihalek – Poor Things, Atomic Blonde
Edwin L. Natividad – Blue Beetle, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Till Benjamin Nowak – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Panther
Chris Oddy – The Zone of Interest, King of Thieves
Jenny Oman – Mr. Malcolm’s List, The Green Knight
Adam O’Neill – Chevalier, Empire of Light
James Price – Poor Things, The Iron Claw
Peggy Pridemore – Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Scott Purcell – Ambulance, A Quiet Place
Steve Saklad – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Rick Schuler – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
Don Shank – Elemental, Luca
Andrew M. Siegel – The Fabelmans, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Tom Targownik Taylor – Stand Up Guys, Little Fockers
Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon, Marriage Story
Katia Wyszkop – Peter von Kant, Une Jeune Fille Qui Va Bien
Milena Zdravkovic – Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Short Films and Feature Animation
Dan Abraham – Once upon a Studio, Planes
Abigail Addison – The Debutante, I’m OK
Michael Andrews* – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Megamind
Brad Booker – WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, The Book of Life
Samuel Caron – Invincible, As Happy as Can Be
Nazrin Choudhury – Red, White and Blue
Sarah Helen Cox – Heavy Pockets, Plain Pleasures
Louie Del Carmen – Luck, The Star
Kayla Galang – When You Left Me on That Boulevard, Joan on the Phone
Amit R. Gicelter – Letter to a Pig, Black Slide
Alan Hawkins – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Atsuko Ishizuka – Goodbye, Don Glees!, No Game No Life: Zero
Tal Kantor – Letter to a Pig, In Other Words
Àlex Lora – The Fourth Kingdom, Us”
James Mansfield – Zootopia, Hercules
Patrick Mate – Smurfs: The Lost Village, Puss in Boots
Boris Mendza – Bazigaga, Rise of a Star
Yegane Moghaddam – Our Uniform, On the Cover
Maral Mohammadian – Impossible Figures and Other Stories I, Shannon Amen
Mari Okada – Maboroshi, Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
Ryo Orikasa – Miserable Miracle, Datum Point
Frank Passingham – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Kubo and the Two Strings
Ülo Pikkov – ’Til We Meet Again, Empty Space
Rebecca Pruzan – Lovesick, Ivalu
Troy Quane – Nimona, Spies in Disguise
Vincent René-Lortie – Invincible, The Man Who Traveled Nowhere in Time
Carlos Segundo – Big Bang, Sideral
Pauline Seigland – One and Thousand Nights, Little Hands
Shuzo Shiota – Blame!, Muybridge’s String
Justin K. Thompson – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Christine Turner* – The Barber of Little Rock, Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”
Theodore Ty – Nimona, Lilo & Stitch
Chie Uratani – In This Corner of the World, Summer Wars
Viviane Vanfleteren – Titina, The Secret of Kells
Atsushi Wada – Bird in the Peninsula, The Great Rabbit
Virgil Widrich – Fast Film, Copy Shop
Masaaki Yuasa – Inu-Oh, Mind Game
Rayka Zehtabchi – Are You Still There?, Period. End of Sentence.
Sound
Gina R. Alfano – Baby Ruby, You Hurt My Feelings
Manfred Banach – Home Sweet Home – Where Evil Lives, John Wick: Chapter 4
Stephanie Brown – Haunted Mansion, The Marvels
Johnnie Burn – The Zone of Interest, Poor Things
Alexandra Fehrman – American Fiction, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Linda Forsén – Love Lies Bleeding, A House Made of Splinters
Lee Gilmore – Dune: Part Two, The Batman
Glynna Grimala – End of the Road, Father Stu
Loveday Harding – Heart of Stone, The Batman
Brent Kiser – The Lionheart, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Frédéric Le Louêt – Only 3 Days Left, Alibi.com 2
Steven A. Levy – Oppenheimer, Tenet
Kate Morath – The Boys in the Boat, Belfast
Mark Purcell – Maestro, Dune
Alejandro Quevedo – Murder City, Radical
David M. Roberts – The Killer, Killers of the Flower Moon
Shelley Roden – Elemental, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Jay Rubin – How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Master Gardener
Ian Voigt – The Creator, The Hustle
Laura Wiest – The Boogeyman, Sanctuary
Tarn Willers – The Zone of Interest, Starve Acre
Linda Yeaney – The Beekeeper, Interstellar
Visual Effects
Gerardo Aguilera – Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame
Stephen Hugh Richard Clee – Avatar: The Way of Water, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Simone Coco – Napoleon, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Ian Comley – The Creator, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Tim Dobbert – The Creator, Kong: Skull Island
Emile Ghorayeb – Nope, Alita: Battle Angel
Michael Grobe – Dune: Part Two, Fast X
Trevor Hazel – The Creator, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves
Tamara Kent – Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, The Flash
Julius Lechner – The Batman, Spider-Man: Far from Home
Allan Magled – Bad Boys for Life, Geostorm
Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet – Napoleon, Cruella
Raymond McMillan – Little Children, Dracula 2000
Lori C. Miller – Nyad, Avatar: The Way of Water
Johnathan Nixon – Nyad, Avatar: The Way of Water
Tatsuji Nojima – Godzilla Minus One, Ghost Book Obake Zukan
Rick Walter O’Connor – Bumblebee, A Quiet Place
Stephane Paris – The Commuter, Guardians of the Galaxy
Laura Pedro – Society of the Snow, A Monster Calls
Pietro Ponti – The Marvels, Terminator Genisys
Kyle Robinson – The Flash, Black Panther
Kiyoko Shibuya – Godzilla Minus One,” “Ghost Book Obake Zukan
Kathy Siegel – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford v Ferrari
Orde Stevanoski – Smurfs: The Lost Village, Alice through the Looking Glass
Masaki Takahashi – Godzilla Minus One, Parasyte
Alexis Wajsbrot – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Alex Wuttke – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Takashi Yamazaki – Godzilla Minus One, Parasyte
Dennis Yoo – The Batman, War for the Planet of the Apes
Writers
Bahrām Beyzaie* – When We Are All Asleep, Killing Mad Dogs
Elegance Bratton – The Inspection, Pier Kids
Samy Burch – May December
Dave Callaham – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Alessandro Camon – The Listener, The Messenger
Nicolás Casariego – Society of the Snow, Intruders
İlker Çatak* – The Teachers’ Lounge, I Was, I Am, I Will Be
Massimo Ceccherini – Io Capitano, Pinocchio
Linda Yvette Chávez – Flamin’ Hot
Akela Cooper – M3gan, The Nun II
Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer – Blue Beetle, Miss Bala
Zeina Durra – Luxor, The Imperialists Are Still Alive!
Lee Eisenberg – Good Boys, Bad Teacher
Massimo Gaudioso – Io Capitano, Tale of Tales
Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall, Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle
David Hemingson – The Holdovers
Cord Jefferson* – American Fiction
Erik Jendresen – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ithaca”
Maryam Keshavarz – The Persian Version, Circumstance
Marc Klein – Mirror Mirror, Serendipity
Kogonada – After Yang, Columbus
Tony McNamara – Poor Things, The Favourite
Rhett Reese – Ghosted, Deadpool
Tony Rettenmaier – They Cloned Tyrone, Young. Wild. Free.
Bernard Rose – Traveling Light, Candyman
Sarah Adina Smith – The Drop, Birds of Paradise
Celine Song* – Past Lives
Gene Stupnitsky – No Hard Feelings, Good Boys
Takuma Takasaki – Perfect Days, Honokaa Boy
Juel Taylor – They Cloned Tyrone, Creed II
Erica Tremblay – Fancy Dance, Heartland: A Portrait of Survival
Justine Triet* – Anatomy of a Fall, Sibyl
Eva Vives – All about Nina, Raising Victor Vargas
Paul Wernick – Ghosted, Deadpool
Artist Representatives
Laura Berwick
Eryn Brown
John Carrabino
Hillary Cook
Tim Curtis
Brian Dobbins
Frank Frattaroli
Jay Gassner
Roger Green
Laurent Gregoire
Jermaine Johnson
Theresa Kang
Becca Kovacik
Linda Lichter
Douglas Lucterhand
Devin Mann
Gregory McKnight
Evelyn O’Neill
David Park
Cynthia Lee Pett
Valarie Phillips
Maggie Pisacane
Lindsay Porter
Gretchen Rush
Jodi Shields
Chris Silbermann
Carolyn Sivitz
Gary Ungar
Douglas Urbanski
Steve Warren
Alex Yarosh
No comments yet