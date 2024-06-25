The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Ampas) has invited 487 artists and executives to become members, with Sandra Huller, Justin Triet, Celine Song and Da’Vine Joy Randolph among the high profile invitees.

Also invited to join are actors Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Fiona Shaw, directors Alice Diop, David Yates and S S Rajamouli, and writers Arthur Harari and Tony McNamara.

Executives invited to join that branch of the Academy include British Film Institute CEO Ben Roberts and Fifth Season co-CEOs Chris Rice and Graham Taylor.

Among those invited to join the costume designers branch are Holly Waddington and Małgorzata Karpiuk.

According to Ampas, 44% of those invited to join identify as women, 41% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities and 56% are from 56 countries and territories outside the US.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang commented: “We are thrilled to welcome this year’s class of new members to the Academy. These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community.”

The 2024 invitees are (individuals marked with an asterisk have been invited to join by multiple branches):

Actors

Jessica Alba – Machete, Frank Miller’s Sin City

Erika Alexander – American Fiction, 30 Years to Life

Swann Arlaud – Anatomy of a Fall, Bloody Milk

Shabana Azmi – Godmother, Arth

Obba Babatunde – City of Lies, The Manchurian Candidate

Saleh Bakri – The Blue Caftan, The Band’s Visit

Stephanie Beatriz – Encanto, In the Heights

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple, Clemency

Tia Carrere – True Lies, Wayne’s World

Sergio Castellitto – Don’t Move, My Mother’s Smile

Alfredo Castro – El Conde, Tony Manero

Jason Clarke – Oppenheimer, Zero Dark Thirty

Kate Del Castillo – Under the Same Moon, American Visa

Gang Dong-won – Broker, Peninsula

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon, The Unknown Country

Rachel House – Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Boy

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest

Maeve Jinkings – Toll, Neon Bull

Greta Lee – Past Lives, Gemini

Kate Mara – Megan Leavey, The Martian

Dash Mihok – Silver Linings Playbook, The Thin Red Line

Catherine O’Hara – For Your Consideration, Best in Show

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers, Dolemite Is My Name

Fiona Shaw – The Last September, The Butcher Boy

Qi Shu – The Assassin, Three Times

D.B. Sweeney – Dinosaur, Eight Men Out

Jasmine Trinca – Fortunata, Honey

Koji Yakusho – Perfect Days, The Blood of Wolves

Teo Yoo – Past Lives, Vertigo

Casting Directors

Dixie Chassay – Dune: Part Two, Poor Things

Kharmel Cochrane – Saltburn, The Northman

Angela Demo – Cha Cha Real Smooth, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

Jennifer Euston – American Fiction, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Rene Haynes – Killers of the Flower Moon, The Revenant

Gayle Keller – Bros, The King of Staten Island

Moira Miller – A Fantastic Woman, The Green Inferno

Masunobu Motokawa – Perfect Days, The Wandering Moon

Ulrike Müller – Ghost Trail, Scorched Earth

Elsa Pharaon – A Silence, Holy Motors

Alejandro Reza – Noche de Bodas, Gringo

Luis Rosales – Cassandro, Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Limor Shmila – The Vanishing Soldier, The Stronghold

Rebecca van Unen – Sweet Dreams, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Chamutal Zerem – Karaoke, Foxtrot

Cinematographers

Eric Branco – Story Ave, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Chananun Chotrungroj – Birth/Rebirth, The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave

Matthew Chuang – You Won’t Be Alone, Blue Bayou

Andrew Commis – Blueback, Babyteeth

Ashley Connor – Polite Society, The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Josée Deshaies – The Beast, Passages

Alex Disenhof – Alice, Captive State

Jomo Fray – All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, Port Authority

Damián García – Jungleland, I’m No Longer Here

Magdalena Górka – Die in a Gunfight, An Ordinary Man

Ryuto Kondo – Monster, A Man

Dariela Ludlow Deloya – A Million Miles Away, Prayers for the Stolen

Catherine Lutes – Close to You, Mouthpiece

Aurélien Marra – L’Homme Debout, Two of Us

Igor Meglic – Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Fast X

Crescenzo Giacomo Notarile – Bullet, Moonwalker

Sophia Olsson – Charter, Echo

Yerkinbek Ptyraliyev – Yellow Cat, Karinca

Jamie Ramsay – All of Us Strangers, Living

Nanu Segal – Emily, Donkey Punch

Hidetoshi Shinomiya – Drive My Car, The Town of Headcounts

Jigme Tenzing – The Monk and the Gun, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Ravi Varman – Japan, Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two

Maria von Hausswolff – Godland, A White, White Day

Sophie Winqvist – Clara Sola, Pleasure

Costume Designers

Dave Crossman – Napoleon, 1917

Mario D’Avignon – Midway, Hochelaga, Land of Souls

Anne Dixon – The Marsh King’s Daughter, The Song of Names

Jürgen Doering – Personal Shopper, Clouds of Sils Maria

Leesa Evans – Always Be My Maybe, Bridesmaids

Gabriela Fernández – I’m No Longer Here, Cantinflas

Małgorzata Karpiuk – The Zone of Interest, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Kazuko Kurosawa – Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai, Silk

Ann Maskrey – The Man Who Knew Infinity, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

Mona May – Enchanted, Clueless

Rama Rajamouli – RRR, Baahubali: The Beginning

Sheetal Sharma – Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kesari

Preeyanan “Lin” Suwannathada – The Creator, Buffalo Boys

Jill Taylor – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, My Week with Marilyn

Mónica Toschi – A Ravaging Wind, Argentina, 1985

Holly Waddington – Poor Things, Lady Macbeth

Khadija Zeggaï – Passages, Love Crime

Directors

Fede Álvarez – The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Don’t Breathe

Kyle Patrick Alvarez – The Stanford Prison Experiment, C.O.G.

Lila Avilés – Totem, The Chambermaid

Jamie Babbit – The Stand-In, But I’m a Cheerleader

Minhal Baig – We Grown Now, Hala

Bahrām Beyzaie* – When We Are All Asleep, Killing Mad Dogs

Jayro Bustamente – La Llorona, Tremors

Steven Caple Jr. – Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Creed II

İlker Çatak* – The Teachers’ Lounge, I Was, I Am, I Will Be

Ayoka Chenzira – Alma’s Rainbow

Justin Chon – Blue Bayou, Ms. Purple

Rima Das – Tora’s Husband, Village Rockstars

JD Dillard – Devotion, Sweetheart

Alice Diop – Saint Omer, We

Sally El Hosaini – Unicorns, The Swimmers

Leslie Harris – Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Cord Jefferson* – American Fiction

S.S. Rajamouli – RRR, Eega

Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You

Alex Rivera – The Infiltrators, Sleep Dealer

A.V. Rockwell – A Thousand and One

Juliana Rojas – Good Manners, Necropolis Symphony

Emma Seligman – Bottoms, Shiva Baby

Celine Song* – Past Lives

Angel Manuel Soto – Blue Beetle, Charm City Kings

Justine Triet* – Anatomy of a Fall, Sibyl

Anand Kumar Tucker – The Critic, Leap Year

David Yates – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Susan Youssef – Marjoun and the Flying Headscarf, Habibi Rasak Kharban

Documentary

Trish Adlesic – The ABCs of Book Banning, Gasland

Daniela Alatorre – A Cop Movie, Midnight Family

Waad Al-Kateab – We Dare to Dream, For Sama

Anne Alvergue – The Martha Mitchell Effect, Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn

Raed Andoni – Ghost Hunting, Fix Me

Alethea Arnaquq-Baril – Twice Colonized, Angry Inuk

Mila Aung-Thwin – Let There Be Light, Last Train Home

Tina Baz – Adolescents, Fix Me

Jorge Bodanzky – The Amazon, a New Minamata?, Third Millennium

Moses Bwayo – Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Caryn Capotosto – Little Richard: I Am Everything, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Nadim Cheikhrouha* – Four Daughters, Benda Bilili!

Mstyslav Chernov – 20 Days in Mariupol

Michael Collins – Almost Sunrise, Give Up Tomorrow

Flávia de Souza – Aftershock, Open Heart

Jeanie Finlay – Your Fat Friend, Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth

Beadie Finzi – Only When I Dance, Unknown White Male

Ellen Goosenberg Kent – Torn Apart: Separated at the Border, Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1

Sky Hopinka – Kicking the Clouds, Malni: Towards the Ocean, towards the Shore

José Joffily – A Symphony for a Common Man, Foreign Soldier

Rachel Lears – To the End, Knock Down the House

Rebecca Lichtenfeld – The Eternal Memory, The Nightcrawlers

Sergei Loznitsa – Babi Yar. Context, Mr. Landsbergis

Aïcha Macky – Zinder, The Fruitless Tree

Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala – Delikado, Call Her Ganda

Elaine McMillion Sheldon – King Coal, Heroin(e)

Mark Mitten – A Compassionate Spy, Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Vincent Moloi – Skulls of My People, Men of Gold

Nisha Pahuja – To Kill a Tiger, The World before Her

Pola Rapaport – Addicted to Life, Broken Meat

RaMell Ross – Easter Snap, Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Ousmane Samassekou – The Last Shelter, The Heirs of the Hill

Frédéric Tcheng – Invisible Beauty, Halston

Jennifer Tiexiera – Subject, P.S. Burn This Letter Please

Hemal Trivedi – Among the Believers, Saving Face

Christine Turner* – The Barber of Little Rock, Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

Keith Wilson – Joonam, I Didn’t See You There

Executives

Salma Abdalla

Cate Adams

Maya Amsellem

Lenora del Pilar Ferrero Blanco

Sasha Bühler

Michelle Byrd

Elaine Chin

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

Paolo Del Brocco

Gina Duncan

Dan Friedkin

Poppy Hanks

Kate Hurwitz

Iris Knobloch

Tim League

Sasha Lloyd

Harvey Mason Jr.

Daniela Michel

Brittany Morrissey

Brianna Oh

Lejo Pet

Areli Quirarte

Matthew Reilly

Chris Rice

Ben Roberts

Peter Safran

Couper Samuelson

Ellen Stutzman

Fumiko Takagi

Graham Taylor

Emily Woodburne

Kim Yutani

Film Editors

Timothy Alverson – Halloween, Orphan

Michael Andrews* – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Shrek 2

Qutaiba Barhamji – Four Daughters, Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

Joseph Charles Bond – Wildflower, The Man Who Knew Infinity

Victoria Boydell – Saltburn, Rye Lane

Paul Carlin – Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Mystery of D.B. Cooper

Carlotta Cristiani – The Inner Cage, Daughter of Mine

Cătălin Cristuțiu – Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World Poppy Field

Annette Davey – Dreamin’ Wild, Together, Together

Amy Foote – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, The Work

Keith Fraase – Past Lives, To the Wonder

Jo Francis – Memory, Charming the Hearts of Men

Toni Froschhammer – Perfect Days, Pina

Nassim Gordji-Tehrani – Rosalie, The Wolf’s Call

Kaya Inan – My Wonderful Wanda, In the Aisles

Lisa Lassek – Leave the World Behind, Marvel’s The Avengers

Jaume Martí – Society of the Snow, God’s Crooked Lines

Rie Matsubara – The Boy and the Heron, When Marnie Was There

Mike Munn – To Kill a Tiger, This Is Not a Movie

Darrin Navarro – Summering, Tallulah

Mdhamiri Nkemi – Blue Story, The Last Tree

Hilda Rasula – American Fiction, Vengeance

Josh Schaeffer – Godzilla vs. Kong, Molly’s Game

Laurent Sénéchal – Anatomy of a Fall, Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle

Takeshi Seyama – The Boy and the Heron, Spirited Away

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro, On the Basis of Sex

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Ana Bulajić Črček – Illyricvm, Number 55

Hildegard Haide – Run to Ground, Extinction

Karen Hartley Thomas – Golda, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Frédéric Lainé – The Animal Kingdom, Benedetta

Marketing and Public Relations

Michele Abitbol-Lasry

Matt Johnson Apice

Austin Barker

Neil Bhatt

Darnell Brisco

Nasim Cambron

Holly Connors

Mauricio Azael Duran Ortega

Stephen Garrett

Christopher Gonzalez

Andrea Grau

Blair Green

Carlos Alberto Gutiérrez

Lisa Zaks Markowitz

David Ninh

Julien Noble

Gitesh Pandya

Michelle Paris

Elaine Patterson

Lonnie Snell

Ray Subers

Caren Quinn Thompson

Jessica Thurber Hemingway

Vilija Vitartas

Stephanie Wenborn

Music

Michael K. Bauer – Cassandro, The Equalizer 3

Stephen Bray – The Color Purple, Psycho III

Anthony Chue – Man on the Edge, G Storm

Gary M. Clark – Flora and Son, Sing Street

Marius de Vries – Navalny, CODA

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Simon Franglen – Avatar: The Way of Water, The Magnificent Seven

Jo Yeong-wook – Decision to Leave, Hunt

Shari Johanson – Maybe I Do, All Together Now

Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch – All of Us Strangers, Living

Fabrizio Mancinelli – Il Viaggio Leggendario, The Boat

Diego Navarro – The Cuckoo’s Curse, The Wasteland

Martin Phipps – Napoleon, The Princess

Plínio Profeta – Desapega!, Nosso Sonho

Philippe Rombi – Driving Madeleine, Joyeux Noël

David Sardy – The Beekeeper, Zombieland

Katrina Marie Schiller – Wonka, Black Mass

Carl Sealove – Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down, The Human Trial

Ryan Shore – Veselka: The Rainbow on the Corner at the Center of the World, Zombie Town

Kubilay Uner – American Traitor: The Trail of Axis Sally, Force of Nature

Dan Wilson – American Symphony, Love Again

Producers

Tom Ackerley – Barbie, I, Tonya

Nadim Cheikhrouha* – Four Daughters, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Jay Choi – The Good the Bad the Weird, A Tale of Two Sisters

Jennifer Davisson – Robin Hood, Live by Night

Fernanda De la Peza – The Hole in the Fence, Robe of Gems

Simón de Santiago – Regression, Agora

Diana Elbaum – Hounds, Isn’t She Lovely?

Saïd Hamich Benlarbi – Deserts, Return to Bollene

Alex Heineman – Gunpowder Milkshake, The Commuter

Sandra Hermida – Society of the Snow, Un Amor

John M. Jacobsen – Trollhunter, Max Manus

David Koplan – Spirited, Papillon

Ben LeClair – American Fiction, Fair Play

Tatiana Leite – Rule 34, Loveling

Agustina Llambí Campbell – Argentina, 1985, The Wild Ones

Andrew Lowe – Poor Things, Chevalier

Renata de Almeida Magalhães – The Great Mystical Circus, The Greatest Love of All

Kaoru Matsuzaki – Shoplifters, Like Father, Like Son

Kelly McCormick – Bullet Train, Violent Night

Sarah Schechter – My Policeman, Free Guy

Ritesh Sidhwani – Gully Boy, Dil Chahta Hai

Leslie Urdang – Rabbit Hole, Adam

Edward Vaisman – The American Society of Magical Negroes, A Thousand and One

James Wilson – The Zone of Interest, Under the Skin

María Zamora – The Rye Horn, Alcarràs

Production and Technology

Deva Anderson

Keir Beck

Nicholas Bergh

Geoff Burdick

Larry Chernoff

Man-Nang Chong

George Cottle

Eddie Drake

Shauna Duggins

Jonathan Eusebio

Clay Donahue Fontenot

Kyle Gardiner

Barrie Hemsley

Joel C. High

Susan Jacobs

Renard T. Jenkins

Joshua Levinson

Larry McConkey

David James McKimmie

Samantha Jo “Mandy” Moore

Kenny Ortega

Prem Rakshith

Chad Stahelski

David Webb

Woo-Ping Yuen

Production Design

Alain Bainée – Society of the Snow, Official Competition

Annie Beauchamp – Swan Song, Penguin Bloom

Ruth De Jong – Oppenheimer, Nope

Douglas Dresser – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Finch

Emmanuelle Duplay – Anatomy of a Fall, Red Island

Warren Flanagan – Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Lorin Flemming – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Henry Fong – Army of the Dead, A Wrinkle in Time

Jennifer Gentile – Blue Beetle, Malignant

Shona Heath – Poor Things

Sam Hutchins – The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Joker

Steven Jones-Evans – Anyone but You, Carmen

Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer, White Noise

Carol Kupisz – Napoleon, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Zsuzsa Mihalek – Poor Things, Atomic Blonde

Edwin L. Natividad – Blue Beetle, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Till Benjamin Nowak – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Panther

Chris Oddy – The Zone of Interest, King of Thieves

Jenny Oman – Mr. Malcolm’s List, The Green Knight

Adam O’Neill – Chevalier, Empire of Light

James Price – Poor Things, The Iron Claw

Peggy Pridemore – Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Scott Purcell – Ambulance, A Quiet Place

Steve Saklad – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Rick Schuler – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

Don Shank – Elemental, Luca

Andrew M. Siegel – The Fabelmans, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Tom Targownik Taylor – Stand Up Guys, Little Fockers

Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon, Marriage Story

Katia Wyszkop – Peter von Kant, Une Jeune Fille Qui Va Bien

Milena Zdravkovic – Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Short Films and Feature Animation

Dan Abraham – Once upon a Studio, Planes

Abigail Addison – The Debutante, I’m OK

Michael Andrews* – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Megamind

Brad Booker – WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, The Book of Life

Samuel Caron – Invincible, As Happy as Can Be

Nazrin Choudhury – Red, White and Blue

Sarah Helen Cox – Heavy Pockets, Plain Pleasures

Louie Del Carmen – Luck, The Star

Kayla Galang – When You Left Me on That Boulevard, Joan on the Phone

Amit R. Gicelter – Letter to a Pig, Black Slide

Alan Hawkins – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Atsuko Ishizuka – Goodbye, Don Glees!, No Game No Life: Zero

Tal Kantor – Letter to a Pig, In Other Words

Àlex Lora – The Fourth Kingdom, Us”

James Mansfield – Zootopia, Hercules

Patrick Mate – Smurfs: The Lost Village, Puss in Boots

Boris Mendza – Bazigaga, Rise of a Star

Yegane Moghaddam – Our Uniform, On the Cover

Maral Mohammadian – Impossible Figures and Other Stories I, Shannon Amen

Mari Okada – Maboroshi, Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms

Ryo Orikasa – Miserable Miracle, Datum Point

Frank Passingham – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Kubo and the Two Strings

Ülo Pikkov – ’Til We Meet Again, Empty Space

Rebecca Pruzan – Lovesick, Ivalu

Troy Quane – Nimona, Spies in Disguise

Vincent René-Lortie – Invincible, The Man Who Traveled Nowhere in Time

Carlos Segundo – Big Bang, Sideral

Pauline Seigland – One and Thousand Nights, Little Hands

Shuzo Shiota – Blame!, Muybridge’s String

Justin K. Thompson – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Christine Turner* – The Barber of Little Rock, Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

Theodore Ty – Nimona, Lilo & Stitch

Chie Uratani – In This Corner of the World, Summer Wars

Viviane Vanfleteren – Titina, The Secret of Kells

Atsushi Wada – Bird in the Peninsula, The Great Rabbit

Virgil Widrich – Fast Film, Copy Shop

Masaaki Yuasa – Inu-Oh, Mind Game

Rayka Zehtabchi – Are You Still There?, Period. End of Sentence.

Sound

Gina R. Alfano – Baby Ruby, You Hurt My Feelings

Manfred Banach – Home Sweet Home – Where Evil Lives, John Wick: Chapter 4

Stephanie Brown – Haunted Mansion, The Marvels

Johnnie Burn – The Zone of Interest, Poor Things

Alexandra Fehrman – American Fiction, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Linda Forsén – Love Lies Bleeding, A House Made of Splinters

Lee Gilmore – Dune: Part Two, The Batman

Glynna Grimala – End of the Road, Father Stu

Loveday Harding – Heart of Stone, The Batman

Brent Kiser – The Lionheart, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Frédéric Le Louêt – Only 3 Days Left, Alibi.com 2

Steven A. Levy – Oppenheimer, Tenet

Kate Morath – The Boys in the Boat, Belfast

Mark Purcell – Maestro, Dune

Alejandro Quevedo – Murder City, Radical

David M. Roberts – The Killer, Killers of the Flower Moon

Shelley Roden – Elemental, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Jay Rubin – How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Master Gardener

Ian Voigt – The Creator, The Hustle

Laura Wiest – The Boogeyman, Sanctuary

Tarn Willers – The Zone of Interest, Starve Acre

Linda Yeaney – The Beekeeper, Interstellar

Visual Effects

Gerardo Aguilera – Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame

Stephen Hugh Richard Clee – Avatar: The Way of Water, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Simone Coco – Napoleon, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Ian Comley – The Creator, Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Tim Dobbert – The Creator, Kong: Skull Island

Emile Ghorayeb – Nope, Alita: Battle Angel

Michael Grobe – Dune: Part Two, Fast X

Trevor Hazel – The Creator, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves

Tamara Kent – Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, The Flash

Julius Lechner – The Batman, Spider-Man: Far from Home

Allan Magled – Bad Boys for Life, Geostorm

Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet – Napoleon, Cruella

Raymond McMillan – Little Children, Dracula 2000

Lori C. Miller – Nyad, Avatar: The Way of Water

Johnathan Nixon – Nyad, Avatar: The Way of Water

Tatsuji Nojima – Godzilla Minus One, Ghost Book Obake Zukan

Rick Walter O’Connor – Bumblebee, A Quiet Place

Stephane Paris – The Commuter, Guardians of the Galaxy

Laura Pedro – Society of the Snow, A Monster Calls

Pietro Ponti – The Marvels, Terminator Genisys

Kyle Robinson – The Flash, Black Panther

Kiyoko Shibuya – Godzilla Minus One,” “Ghost Book Obake Zukan

Kathy Siegel – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford v Ferrari

Orde Stevanoski – Smurfs: The Lost Village, Alice through the Looking Glass

Masaki Takahashi – Godzilla Minus One, Parasyte

Alexis Wajsbrot – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Alex Wuttke – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Takashi Yamazaki – Godzilla Minus One, Parasyte

Dennis Yoo – The Batman, War for the Planet of the Apes

Writers

Bahrām Beyzaie* – When We Are All Asleep, Killing Mad Dogs

Elegance Bratton – The Inspection, Pier Kids

Samy Burch – May December

Dave Callaham – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Alessandro Camon – The Listener, The Messenger

Nicolás Casariego – Society of the Snow, Intruders

İlker Çatak* – The Teachers’ Lounge, I Was, I Am, I Will Be

Massimo Ceccherini – Io Capitano, Pinocchio

Linda Yvette Chávez – Flamin’ Hot

Akela Cooper – M3gan, The Nun II

Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer – Blue Beetle, Miss Bala

Zeina Durra – Luxor, The Imperialists Are Still Alive!

Lee Eisenberg – Good Boys, Bad Teacher

Massimo Gaudioso – Io Capitano, Tale of Tales

Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall, Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Cord Jefferson* – American Fiction

Erik Jendresen – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ithaca”

Maryam Keshavarz – The Persian Version, Circumstance

Marc Klein – Mirror Mirror, Serendipity

Kogonada – After Yang, Columbus

Tony McNamara – Poor Things, The Favourite

Rhett Reese – Ghosted, Deadpool

Tony Rettenmaier – They Cloned Tyrone, Young. Wild. Free.

Bernard Rose – Traveling Light, Candyman

Sarah Adina Smith – The Drop, Birds of Paradise

Celine Song* – Past Lives

Gene Stupnitsky – No Hard Feelings, Good Boys

Takuma Takasaki – Perfect Days, Honokaa Boy

Juel Taylor – They Cloned Tyrone, Creed II

Erica Tremblay – Fancy Dance, Heartland: A Portrait of Survival

Justine Triet* – Anatomy of a Fall, Sibyl

Eva Vives – All about Nina, Raising Victor Vargas

Paul Wernick – Ghosted, Deadpool

Artist Representatives

Laura Berwick

Eryn Brown

John Carrabino

Hillary Cook

Tim Curtis

Brian Dobbins

Frank Frattaroli

Jay Gassner

Roger Green

Laurent Gregoire

Jermaine Johnson

Theresa Kang

Becca Kovacik

Linda Lichter

Douglas Lucterhand

Devin Mann

Gregory McKnight

Evelyn O’Neill

David Park

Cynthia Lee Pett

Valarie Phillips

Maggie Pisacane

Lindsay Porter

Gretchen Rush

Jodi Shields

Chris Silbermann

Carolyn Sivitz

Gary Ungar

Douglas Urbanski

Steve Warren

Alex Yarosh