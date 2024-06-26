Screen International has unveiled the 2024 line-up for Stars of Tomorrow, which spotlights the most talented up-and-coming actors and filmmakers in the UK and Ireland.

Now in its 21st edition, the annual talent showcase has an unparalleled track record for identifying emerging UK and Irish talent, both in front of and behind the camera, since its launch in 2004.

This year’s cohort includes Bridgerton star Florence Hunt, Tosin Cole, who appeared in Doctor Who and Rapman’s upcoming Supacell, Hoard lead Saura Lightfoot‑Leon, Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd, and Alison Oliver, who played a key role in Saltburn.

The selection was overseen by Fionnuala Halligan, Screen’s executive editor, reviews and new talent. Halligan said: “Stars of Tomorrow comes of age in 2024 - 21 years of identifying creative talent with a bright future. The business has changed so much over that time, and although our focus is still independent cinema, it’s also clear that many of the young talents here are working across film and HETV with a next-gen ease that earlier Stars of Tomorrow might have envied. The publicity game is radically different as well – no prizes for spotting the UK Star who became a global household name in the time between the application process in February and now.

“But talent is talent where-ever you find it, and the UK is still as much as a creative hotspot as it ever was. I look forward to watching the rest of these Stars of Tomorrow rise, with thanks and appreciation for the record numbers who applied but didn’t get in – this year.”

Last year’s selection included Heartstopper star Kit Connor, How To Have Sex lead Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rye Lane co-lead David Jonsson, and Marisa Abela, acclaimed for her performance as Amy Winehouse in Back To Black.

Previous stars of Tomorrow alumni include Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrea Arnold (2004), David Oyelowo and Ruth Negga (2005), Riz Ahmed and Andrea Riseborough (2006), Dev Patel, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Andrew Haigh (2008), Daniel Kaluuya (2009), John Boyega (2011), Jack Lowden and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (2014), Florence Pugh and Jodie Comer (2016), Michaela Coel and Jessie Buckley (2017), Niamh Algar (2018), Ncuti Gawa, Paul Mescal and Emma Corrin (2020), Daryl McCormack (2021) and Rosy McEwen (2022).

All of this year’s UK & Ireland Stars of Tomorrow will be celebrated in a special event in London on July 4.

Actors

Actor/filmmaker

Filmmakers

Profiles by: Nicholas Barber, Ellie Calnan, Sarah Cooper, Ben Dalton, Charles Gant, Fionnuala Halligan, Dan Jolin, Mark Salisbury, Neil Smith, Mona Tabbara, Amon Warmann