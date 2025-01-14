Sandrine Kiberlain and Pierre Lottin are set to headline Jean-Baptiste Leonetti’s French comedy-drama Whatever It Takes (Personne d’Autre) as polar opposites who connect under strange circumstances. The film will begin shooting in the Paris region at the end of the month.

Lottin plays Jean, a stubborn single in his thirties who has shut himself off from the world. When he meets Kiberlain’s Rose, a mother of three with a disarming joie de vivre, the two form an unlikely pairing. UGC will release the film in France in 2026.

SND is launching sales on the title at Unifrance’s Rendez-Vous in Paris this week along with Emmanuel Patron’s Family Price (Chers Parents), a comedy based on a successful French stage play.

The film follows a trio of siblings whose parents announce that they have won the lottery but do not plan to share a single cent with their children, as unsaid words, hidden secrets and jealousy turn their family unit upside down. André Dussollier, Miou-Miou, Arnaud Ducret, Pauline Clément and Thomas Soliveres star.

SND co-produces with Bonne Pioche and will release the film, which is now in post-production, at the end of the year.

SND also heads to the Rendez-Vous with a new promo reel for Cecilia Rouaud’s absurd comedy Goodbye My Friend (Adieu Jean Pat) which it is co-producing with Les Films sur Mesure. The film about a young man forced to organise the funeral of his childhood nemesis is written by Laurent Tirard and stars Hakim Jemili, Fanny Sidney and Alice David.

Market screenings include family adventure Treasure Hunters: On The Tracks Of Khufu, Emmanuel Poulain-Arnaud’s comedy-drama See The Sea starring Dany Boon and Audrey Fleurot, Anne Le Ny’s psychological thriller Out Of Control and Juan Carlos Medina’s police thriller The Chase starring Sami Bouajila and Julie Gayet.