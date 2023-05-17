Ant Middleton, chief instructor on UK TV series SAS: Who Dares Wins, will make his film debut with action thriller Shelter.

Middleton will also produce with Mark Quinn through their Middleton Quinn Productions, alongside Rise Of The Footsoldier: Origins producer Tiernan Hanby.

QED International has acquired international sales rights to the title, which will be written and directed by Scott Vickers, writer-director-star of 2018 horror Matriarch.

An eight-week shoot will start in July.

Middleton, a former British Forces operator, will play a hitman trapped in a nuclear bunker with his two young daughters, his father, his ex-wife, and her new husband. As bombs begin to fall and an anarchic gang of ex-soldiers take control of the bunker, his skills and dangerous mindset come into their own.