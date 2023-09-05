Leading Saudi Arabian distributor CineWaves Films has opened an office in China as part of a strategy focusing on international expansion and opening up opportunities for Saudi films worldwide.

CineWaves Film said the new office – in Suzhou, a city west of Shanghai – was the first to be opened by an Arab cultural entity in China.

The announcement came during the Arab-Chinese Animation Forum last week. The Forum aims to foster cooperation between China and Arab countries in IP rights, talent training and the joint development of cultural and creative products in the animation industry.

The official announcement was made by Zha Yindong the vice mayor of Suzhou and Faisal Baltyuor, the founder of CineWaves Films, in the presence of Chinese government representatives and cultural sectors.

“Launching our office in China, the largest film market in the world, is part of our ongoing commitment to broaden the international reach of Saudi films and foster cultural exchange with global markets. The establishment of our presence in China is a significant step for the Saudi and Arab film industry, opening up new opportunities and audiences,” said Baltyuor.

CineWaves is also partnering with Suzhou-based animation firm Ori Group. “Through our partnership with Ori Group, we will not only participate in the production of Chinese animation films but also encourage them to consider the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for shooting and to facilitate the distribution of these films across the Arab world,” said Baltyuor.

“CineWaves Films Chinese Office is a significant milestone in international cultural cooperation after the restoration of the Saudi film industry. This will help to advance Sino-Arab development in the cultural and audio-visual industry. The office will carry out business in China in the fields of financing, co-production, distribution, talent cultivation etc. The office will also provide services to other cultural enterprises and organizations in the Arab region to expand the network in China,” said Feng Qian, CEO of Ori Group.

CineWaves Films co-produced the Sudanese film Goodbye Julia directed by Mohamed Kordofani, the first Sudanese film to compete in the Un Certain Regard at Cannes.

CineWaves Films has also partnered with Film Clinic for the distribution of Arab films in Saudi Arabia.

The company’s library of Saudi films includes Scales by Shahad Ameen, The Book Of Sun by Faris Godus, The Tambour Of Retribution by Abdulaziz Alshlahei, Valley Road by Khalid Fahad.