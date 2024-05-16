Danish production company Scanbox Production has bolstered its production team with two producer hires, Lina Flint and Birgitte Skov.

Flint joins from Nordisk Film, where she had worked since 2015. She is one of the emerging producers selected for European Film Promotion’s Producers On The Move initiative at Cannes this week. Flint produced Gustav Moller’s 2018 hit The Guilty and was executive producer on the 2021 Netflix US adaptation.

She recently produced Moller’s follow-up feature Sons, which stars Sidse Babett Knudsen and debuted in Competition at Berlinale this year.

Skov has 25 years of production experience with Nimbus Film and SF Studios. She recently produced Charlotte Sieling’s Norwegian historical drama Margrete: Queen Of The North.

Both Flint and Skov are bringing their slate of projects in house to Scanbox. The Scanbox Production team is rounded out by producers Rikke Lassen and Bylgia Aegisdottir, screenwriter Jan Trygve Royneland, and creative director Lone Korslund.

Scanbox Production is the production arm of Nordic distributor Scanbox Entertainment. The hires are part of an expansion of the brand since Scanbox Entertainment was acquired by the Vuelta Group in 2022.

Vuelta Group also owns Germany’s SquareOne, French sales agent Playtime, Italian production firm Indiana Production and French production company Pan.

“We are a new team, but we have many years of experience from the industry. Our network with different Nordic creatives enables us to have an exciting and varied line-up of both films and series,” said Korslund.

“Our experienced team is committed to producing high-quality films and series and we look forward to collaborate with like-minded creatives and partners who share our vision,” said Scanbox CEO Thor Sigurjonsson.

“With its varied slate and strong ties to the local industry, Scanbox Production’s dynamic and experienced team stands as the perfect example of where we want to position Vuelta - a strong European identity with the capacity to speak to all audiences worldwide,” said David Atlan-Jackson, chief content officer for Vuelta.