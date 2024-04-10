Screen International has promoted several members of its UK-based editorial team with immediate effect, to build upon the leading international trade publication’s continuing growth and expansion.

Matt Mueller has been promoted to editor-in-chief. Mueller joined Screen in 2015 as editor and has built a potent team of outstanding film business journalists who are at the forefront of industry reporting, insight and analysis. As well as continuing to oversee Screen’s print and digital operations, he will also oversee the brand’s further expansion into events including the Global Production Awards, first launched at Cannes last year, and data-led reporting.

Orlando Parfitt, formerly senior editor, online, has been appointed head of digital. He will coordinate the day-to-day running of screendaily.com, as well as Screen International’s social media channels, newsletters and digital commercial projects. Parfitt joined Screen in 2016, and previously worked at Yahoo, Rotten Tomatoes and News International.

Michael Rosser has been promoted from international news editor to Asia & Middle East editor, with Silvia Wong promoted to co-Asia editor (from senior Asia correspondent). Rosser will oversee Screen’s coverage of the above regions, which includes news, features and editing print dailies at Filmart, Busan and Red Sea. He will also oversee an ongoing expansion of Screen’s network of correspondents in Asia and the Middle East to support growing coverage of those regions.

Rosser first joined Screen in 2012, returning in 2019 after a three-year stint at IMDb. Wong, based in Singapore, first started writing for Screen International in 2003 and has been a trade journalist for more than 20 years.

Ben Dalton, formerly international reporter, is now senior reporter, UK & International. His wide-ranging remit will incorporate coverage of the UK production scene, Nordics and international festivals. Dalton first joined Screen in 2018, initially as online assistant before being promoted to reporter the following year.

Mona Tabbara has been promoted to senior reporter, UK & Ireland, after previously serving as UK reporter. As Screen’s chief UK reporter, Tabbara will continue to cover UK sales agents, public funders and trade bodies, while her remit has expanded to include the Irish film sector. Tabbara joined Screen in 2021 from The Sun’s TV Mag.

Finally, Ellie Calnan has been promoted to reporter with a focus on news, features and video, as well as supporting Screen’s online operations and social media channels. She joined Screen as digital content assistant/reporter in 2022 after graduating from City University’s magazine journalism programme.

Mueller said: “These promotions recognise the superb career development of some of our key team members as well as reflecting Screen’s ongoing growth and expansion. I couldn’t be prouder of the entire Screen editorial team, which continues to set new benchmarks with its insightful reporting on the trends, topics, people and projects that make the international screen industries so exhilarating to write about on a daily basis.”

Screen International and Screendaily.com are part of Media Business Insight, which is owned by the GlobalData Group.