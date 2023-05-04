Screen Ireland, the national agency for the development of the film, television and animation industry, has named BBC executive Libbie McQuillan as director of industry and corporate affairs.

McQuillan will take up the newly-created role in September 2023, reporting directly to the chief executive Desiree Finnegan.

She will have responsibility for the management of production and development, distribution, marketing, inward production and skills departments, and will collaborate with industry stakeholders in the development of strategic responses to sectoral challenges and opportunities, including the formulation of industry policy.

In addition, she will support the implementation of the agency’s three-year strategy ‘building for a creative future 2024’, and the sustainability plan, along with skills development objectives for the sector. She will also lead on the development of Ireland’s co-production treaties.

McQuillan is currently control of group content strategy at the BBC, in which she has led on audience-facing strategy, and previously served as the BBC’s controller of group intellectual property strategy and controller of production and supply strategy.

Her achievements at the BBC include taking BBC production into a commercial setting with the establishment of BBC Studios.

Prior to the BBC, McQuillan worked for leading creative screen sector consultancy Olsberg/SPI.

Finnegan said: “Libbie’s breadth of international film and television industry experience, along with her expertise in developing and implementing screen industry policy will greatly benefit the sustainable growth of the Irish creative screen sector. Libbie brings a depth of knowledge and experience from both the public and private sector at an important time, as we focus on key opportunities and address challenges to build on the continued success of Ireland’s creative screen industries.”

McQuillan commented: “I am thrilled to be joining Screen Ireland at this exciting time of creative and critical success for Irish storytelling and am looking forward to collaborating with such a talented team to ensure continued success, as well as working with industry and stakeholders alike to help drive the creative and business conditions for success to help take Ireland’s screen sector forward to its next stages of growth”.