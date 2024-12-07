Screen International has named the five actors and filmmakers selected for Arab Stars of Tomorrow 2024, the eighth edition of the new talent programme for emerging Middle East and North Africa talents.

This year’s line-up includes Moroccan actress Oumaima Barid; Saudi actress Maria Bahrawi; Yemeni producer Mohsen Alkhalfi; Egyptian actor Essam Omar; and Jordanian writer-director Zain Duarie.

Arab Stars of Tomorrow celebrates Arab talent from across the MENA region and highlights the hottest up-and-coming actors, writers and directors who are primed to make their mark in the international industry.

Click on the links below to read the profiles of this year’s stars.

For the second year in succession, the initiative has been held in conjunction with the Red Sea Film Festival and Film Alula, which hosted a photoshoot for the initiative, including at the Hegra Archaeological Site (Al Hjr).

The 2024 line-up was curated by Screen International executive editor, reviews and new talent Fionnuala Halligan, with Middle East correspondent Mona Sheded.

Moroccan actress Oumaima Barid is the star of Animalia, which premiered at Sundance 2023, and Cabo Negro, which launched at Karlovy Vary this year.

Young Saudi star Maria Bahrawi appeared in Cannes title Norah and is planning a Middle East centred-career.

Yemeni producer Mohsen Alkhalfi’s two features have been the only two to ever represent his country at the Academy Awards; last year’s The Burdened and 10 Days Before the Wedding in 2018.

Essam Omar is an Egyptian actor known for TV who has made the crossover to film this year with Seeking Haven For Mr Rambo, which premiered at Venice.

Jordanian writer-director Zain Duarie has just shot her first feature Sink in Amman and is currently in post-production.

Stars of Tomorrow is an offshoot of Screen International’s UK and Ireland Stars of Tomorrow initiative, which has run continuously for 21 years and brought the spotlight to UK talent at the very start of their careers - from Benedict Cumberbatch and Emily Blunt in 2004 to Alison Oliver and Richard Gadd in 2024. Stars of Tomorrow has since spread its wings to include Spain Stars of Tomorrow, Scotland Rising Stars, Ireland Rising Stars and Arab Stars of Tomorrow, which was hosted for the first time by Red Sea in 2022.

Arab Stars of Tomorrow alumni that year included Tunisian actor Adam Bessa (Harka) and the director Sofia Alaoui. The initiative launched in 2016 in Dubai, featuring Mounia Akl, Mariam Alferjani, Amjad Al-Rasheed, Samir Ismail and Alan Eddine Aljem in its first edition.

Halligan said: “Historically a source of filmmaking artistry, the Arabic-speaking world is making greater inroads on the global cinema stage thanks to the sheer tenacity and daring of its filmmakers.”

All photography is by Eamonn M McCormack.