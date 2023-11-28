The seventh edition of Screen International’s talent-spotting initiative Arab Stars of Tomorrow will once again launch at this year’s Red Sea International Film Festival (November 30-December 9).

This year’s selection of five rising talents will be unveiled on Friday, December 1 in Screen’s second Red Sea print daily and on Screendaily.com.

On Saturday, December 2 the stars will take part in a panel discussion at 2pm AST at the festival hosted by Screen, following a breakfast reception

Arab Stars of Tomorrow celebrates Arab talent and highlights the hottest up-and-coming actors, writers and directors who are primed to make their mark in the international industry. The 2023 line-up was jointly curated by Screen International and journalist/festival programmer Kaleem Aftab.

Previous alumni include Adam Bessa, who shared the 2022 Cannes Un Certain Regard best performance award for his turn in Lotfy Nathan’s Harka; Lebanon director Mounia Akl; Nisrin Erradi, who starred in 2022 Venice Critics’ Week closer Queens; The Swimmers actor Ahmed Malek; Tara Abboud, star of Venice 2021 premiere Amira; filmmaker Sameh Alaa, who was selected for the Cannes Cannes Cinefondation residence in 2021; and Souad actor Bassant Ahmed.

The third edition of Red Sea film festival opens with the world premiere of Yasir Al Yasiri’s HWJN, and closes with Michael Mann’s Ferrari.