The seventh edition of Screen International’s talent-spotting initiative Arab Stars of Tomorrow will once again launch at this year’s Red Sea International Film Festival (November 30-December 9).
This year’s selection of five rising talents will be unveiled on Friday, December 1 in Screen’s second Red Sea print daily and on Screendaily.com.
On Saturday, December 2 the stars will take part in a panel discussion at 2pm AST at the festival hosted by Screen, following a breakfast reception
Arab Stars of Tomorrow celebrates Arab talent and highlights the hottest up-and-coming actors, writers and directors who are primed to make their mark in the international industry. The 2023 line-up was jointly curated by Screen International and journalist/festival programmer Kaleem Aftab.
Previous alumni include Adam Bessa, who shared the 2022 Cannes Un Certain Regard best performance award for his turn in Lotfy Nathan’s Harka; Lebanon director Mounia Akl; Nisrin Erradi, who starred in 2022 Venice Critics’ Week closer Queens; The Swimmers actor Ahmed Malek; Tara Abboud, star of Venice 2021 premiere Amira; filmmaker Sameh Alaa, who was selected for the Cannes Cannes Cinefondation residence in 2021; and Souad actor Bassant Ahmed.
The third edition of Red Sea film festival opens with the world premiere of Yasir Al Yasiri’s HWJN, and closes with Michael Mann’s Ferrari.
No comments yet