Screen International’s ‘The Future of UK Film’ summit will host a panel focused on how the UK Global Screen Fund (UKGSF) can help support international collaborations.

The high-level conference will be held on September 24, 2024, at BFI Southbank, London.

The UKGSF panel will feature recipients from the programme’s three funding strands – international co-production, international business development and international distribution – talking about how they have benefitted from UKGSF funding.

The panelists are:

Ken Anderson, founder and executive producer at Wild Child Animation, Zoo Lane Productions, TG Entertainment; and Red Kite Animation. With over 30 years of experience, Anderson is one of the foremost producers in the UK children’s, family and animation sector.

Sarah Mosses, founder & CEO of Together Films, the London-based marketing and sales company that has worked on film festivals including Sheffield DocFest and DOC NYC. In 2023, the company expanded into international sales representation, boarding Jeanie Finlay’s Your Fat Friend and Tamara Kotevska’s The Walk.

Cassandra Sigsgaard, producer and founder of Jeva Films. Her credits include Joy Wilkinson’s 7 Keys, Alice Troughton’s The Lesson and the Blaine brothers’ Nina Forever.

Luti Fagbenle, founder of Luti Media and an entrepreneur and executive producer with a track record across music, advertising, theatre and television. Luti produced the Bafta-nominated short Mixtape and his series’ have featured on Channel 4 and Netflix. He has collaborated with music stars including Beyoncé, Drake and Ed Sheeran, and brands such as Google and Nike.

The remit of the UKGSF is supporting UK film, TV, animation and games companies to become valuable international partners, producing projects with international appeal, backing the worldwide distribution of UK content, and deepening global relationships.

The UKGSF is financed by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport and administered by the British Film Institute.

Screen’s Future of Film summit will bring together leading industry executives to debate how the UK independent film sector can build on its strengths to become a fully thriving, equitable and sustainable industry.

Tickets are priced at £250+VAT

The conference will also aim to give attendees the insight to:

· navigate the new Independent Film Tax Credit and matching it with international incentives;

· discover what kinds of stories and packages private financiers are looking to support and talent agents are hoping to put in front of their clients;

· learn from distributors who have guided UK indie films to box office success;

· understand how innovations such as AI and virtual production are going to impact and enhance the industry;

· discover the benefits of bringing fresh and diverse voices into the industry.

More confirmed speakers include:

Marie-Claire Benson, executive vice president & head of motion picture group, Lionsgate UK

Nicky Bentham, producer, Neon Films

Gillian Berrie, producer, Sigma Films

Judith Chan, executive director – media banking, Coutts & Co.

Jane Epstein, Independent Talent

Harriet Finney, deputy CEO, British Film Institute

Kate Gardiner, marketing director, Searchlight Pictures

Alex Hamilton, CEO, Studiocanal UK

Phil Hunt, co-founder and managing director, Head Gear Film

Zygi Kamasa, founder and CEO, True Brit Entertainment

Elizabeth Karlsen, co-founder, Number 9 Films

Mark Lane, co-founder, Tea Shop Productions

Moses Nyachae, partner, Saffery

Sébastien Raybaud, founder and CEO, Anton

Julia Stuart, director of original film, Sky

Matthew James Wilkinson, producer, Stigma Films

The summit is sponsored by Access Bookings, Film London and UK Global Screen Fund.

Visit here to find out more about the event.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Scott Benfold.