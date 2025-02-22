Film Independent handed out its 2025 Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon (February 22), in a Santa Monica ceremony that saw Anora claim three prizes for best feature, director Sean Baker, and lead actor Mikey Madison in the gender-neutral category.

Sean Wang’s Didi took two prizes for best first feature and first screenplay, while Gints Zilbalodis’s Latvian animation Flow won international film and No Other Land was named best documentary. A Real Pain also nabbed two awards for screenplay and supporting actor Kieran Culkin.

Baker gave an impassioned speech calling for higher upfront fees for independent directors who he said take on average three years to make a feature. His words echoed recent statements by The Brutalist writer-director Brady Corbet.

“Indie film is struggling right now more than ever,” said Baker. “Gone are the days of DVD sales that allowed for a greater risk to be taken on challenging films.”

Baker continued, ”We create jobs and revenue for the entire industry. We shouldn’t be barely getting by. Creatives that are involved with projects that span years have to begin getting much higher upfront fees […] because back end simply can’t be relied upon any longer.” He concluded: “The system has to change because this is simply unsustainable.”

While it is too late for the Spirit Awards to have any bearing on the Oscars next weekend (March 2) after the Academy’s final voting window closed on February 18, it does underscore an impressive late season surge by Anora, which took top prizes at the PGA, DGA and Critics Choice Awards two weekends ago.

Last year’s Cannes Palme d’Or last year is distributed by Neon in the US and went into the ceremony on a field-leading six nominations alongside Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw The TV Glow at A24.

FX’s Shogun started the afternoon with five nods in the television categories and converted one for best new scripted series. Netflix’s Baby Reindeer converted three of its four nods: best lead in a new scripted series for Richard Gadd, Nava Mau for best supporting, and Jessica Gunning for breakthrough.

The Robert Altman award given to a film with an ensemble cast went ton Azazel Jacobs’ His Three Daughters starring Natasha Lyonne, Elisabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon.

Winners appear below in bold.

FILM

Best feature

Anora

I Saw The TV Glow

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Best first feature

Didi

In The Summers

Janet Planet

The Piano Lesson

Problemista

John Cassavetes Award (best feature made for under $500,000)

Big Boys

Girls Will Be Girls

Ghostlight

Jazzy

The People’s Joker

Best director

Ali Abbasi, The Apprentice

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Alonso Ruizpalacios, La Cocina

Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw The TV Glow

Best screenplay

A Different Man

Heretic

I Saw The TV Glow

My Old Ass

A Real Pain

Best first screenplay

Didi

The Felling

Good One

Janet Planet

Problemista

Best cinematography

La Cocina

The Fire Inside

Nickel Boys

Janet Planet

Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell

Best editing

The Apprentice

Didi

September 5

Nightbitch

Jazzy

Best lead performance

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Ryan Destiny, The Fire Inside

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Keith Kupferer, Ghostlight

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Hunter Schafer, Cuckoo

Justice Smith, I Saw The TV Glow

June Squibb, Thelma

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best supporting performance

Yura Borisov, Anora

Joan Chen, Didi

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Carol Kane, Between The Temples

Karren Karagulian, Anora

Kani Kusruti, Girls Will Be Girls

Brigette Lundy-Paine, I Saw The TV Glow

Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin, Sing Sing

Adam Pearson, A Different Man

Best breakthrough performance

Isaac Krasner, Big Boys

Katy O’Brian, Love Lies Bleeding

Mason Alexander Park, National Anthem

René Pérez Joglar, In The Summers

Maisy Stella, My Old Ass

Robert Altman Award

His Three Daughters

Best documentary

Gaucho Gaucho

Hummingbirds

No Other Land

Patrice: The Movie

Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat

Best international film

All We Imagine As Light

Black Dog

Flow

Green Border

Hard Truths

Producers award

Alex Coco

Sarah Winshall

Zoe Worth

Someone to watch award

Nicholas Colia, Griffin In Summer

Sarah Friedland, Familiar Touch

Pham Thien An, Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell

Truer Than Fiction Award