The Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival was awarded to Norway’s Dag Johan Haugerud for Dreams (Sex Love) tonight (February 22), the first time this honour has gone to the country.

Dreams (Sex Love) sees Haugerud complete his Sex Love Dreams trilogy with the story of a young woman whose writings about a crush on her French teacher shock her mother and grandmother, causing them to re-examine their own fantasies. M-Appeal are handling sales.

Haugerud said on stage that it was “beyond [his] wildest dreams” to win the Golden Bear and, speaking to his other life as a librarian and novelist, recommended people spend more time reading and writing.

Dreams also picked up the Fipresci competition prize and the German arthouse cinemas’ guild film prize.

Latin American winners featured strongly with Brazilian filmmaker Gabriel Mascaro picking up the Silver Bear grand jury prize as well as the Ecumenical jury prize, while Argentinian filmmaker Ivàn Fund was awarded the Silver Bear jury prize for The Message.

Rose Byrne won the leading performance award for Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I‘d Kick You, whilst the supporting acting prize went to Andrew Scott for Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon.

Best director was awarded to Huo Meng for Living The Land, with former Golden Bear winner Raju Jude collecting best screenplay for Kontinental ’25.

Jude dedicated his award to the memory of Luis Bunuel who was born 125 years ago in 1900. He also made a slightly risque comment in connection with Sunday’s elections in Germany by expressing the hope that next year’s Berlinale would not be opened by Leni Riefenstahl’s Triumph Of The Will.

The Silver Bear for outstanding artistic contribution went to the creative ensemble of Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s The Ice Tower.

The international jury was presided over by Todd Haynes and also included Nabil Ayouch, Fan Bingbing, Bina Daigeler, Rodrigo Moreno, Amy Nicholson and Maria Schrader.

Brandon Kramer’s Holding Liat, about October 7 hostage Liat Beinin Atzili, was presented with the €40,000 Berlinale documentary award which was donated by the festival this year after the previous sponsor, local broadcaster RBB, stepped down last summer due to budget cuts.

Accepting the award on stage with his brother, Kramer said: “In this polarised moment, many people [said] it would be safer to shy away from telling a story like this because it didn’t fit neatly into a box or provide any easy answers. This is exactly why this story was so important to be told.”

The German collection society GWFF’s best first feature award was presented this year for the first time to a film screening in the newly created Perspectives competition for debut fiction. The cash prize of €50,000 went to The Devil Smokes by Mexican director Ernesto Martinez Bucio.

Summing up her first edition heading up the Berlinale, festival director Tricia Tuttle said: “What I really, really love and what makes me feel so excited about the future of cinema is how bold and adventurous all of our audiences are.”

Competition

Golden Bear for Best Film - Dreams (Sex Love) by Johan Haugerud

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize - The Blue Trail by Gabriel Mascaro

Silver Bear Jury Prize - The Message by Ivan Fund

Silver Bear for Best Director - Huo Meng for Living The Land

Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance - Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I‘d Kick You

Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance - Andrew Scott in Blue Moon

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay - Radu Jude for Kontinental ’25

Silver Bear for an Outstanding Artistic Contribution - The creative ensemble of The Ice Tower

Perspectives

Best First Feature - The Devil Smokes (and Saves the Burnt Matches in the Same Box) by Ernesto Martínez Bucio

Special mention - We Believe You by Charlotte Devillers, Arnaud Dufeys

Berlinale Documentary Award

Holding Liat by Brandon Kramer

Special mentions: The Memory of Butterflies by Tatiana Fuentes Sadowski; and Canone Effimero by Gianluca De Serio and Massimiliano De Serio

Generation

Kplus

Children’s Jury Crystal Bear for the Best Film - Maya, Give Me a Title by Michel Gondry

Special mention - Circusboy by Julia Lemke, Anna Koch

Children’s Jury Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film - Rebels Cinema Club by Khozy Rizal

Grand Prix of Generation International Jury for Best Film - The Botanist by Jing Yi

Special mention - Seaside Serendipity by Satoko Yokohama

14plus

Youth Jury Crystal Bear for the Best Film - Sunshine by Antoinette Jadaone

Special mention - Playtime by Lucia Murat

Youth Jury Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film - Wish You Were Ear by Mirjana Balogh

Grand Prix of Generation International Jury for Best Film - Christy by Brendan Canty

Special mention - Têtes brûlées by Maja-Ajmia Yde Zellama

GWFF First Feature Award

The Devil Smokes (and Saves the Burnt Matches in the Same Box) by Ernesto Martínez Bucio

Special mention - We Believe You by Charlotte Devillers, Arnaud Dufeys

Other awards

Teddy Awards

Best feature film - Lesbian Space Princess by Emma Hough Hobbs, Leela Varghese

Best documentary - Satanic Sow by Rosa von Praunheim

Jury Award - If You Are Afraid You Put Your Heart into Your Mouth and Smile by Marie Luise Lehner

Special Award - Todd Haynes

Fipresci prizes

Competition - Dreams (Sex Love) by Dag Johan Haugerud

Perspectives - Little Trouble Girls by Urška Djukić

Panorama - Under the Flags, the Sun by Juanjo Pereira

Forum - The Memory of Butterflies by Tatiana Fuentes Sadowski

Europa Cinemas Label

Hysteria by Mehmet Akif Büyükatalay

Panorama audience awards

Feature Film - Deaf by Eva Libertad

Documentary - The Moelln Letters by Martina Priessner

Prizes of the independent juries

Amnesty International film award - The Moelln Letters by Martina Priessner

Caligari Film Prize - Fwends by Sophie Somerville

Prizes of the ecumenical jury

Competition - The Blue Trail by Gabriel Mascaro

Panorama - The Heart Is a Muscle by Imran Hamdulay by Brandon Kramer

Forum - Holding Liat by Brandon Kramer

CICAE Arthouse Cinemas award

Panorama - Deaf by Eva Libertad

Forum - If You Are Afraid You Put Your Heart into Your Mouth and Smile by Marie Luise Lehner

Guild film prize

Dreams (Sex Love) by Dag Johan Haugerud