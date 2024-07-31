UPDATE: Conservative MP Caroline Dinenage has confirmed she is to run for re-election as chair of the UK’s Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) committee, which is positive news for the potential continuation of the committee’s inquiry into British film and high-end TV.

”We have a compelling story to tell from the year that I spent as chair, with achievements that I am looking to build on,” said Dinenage. ”I am especially proud of the work we started on film and high-end TV, which resulted in the UK Independent Film Tax Credit, announced at the 2024 Spring Budget and hailed as ’a game changer for UK filmmakers’ by the chair of the BFI.

”Under my chairmanship, the committee will continue to push for urgent solutions to the myriad of issues – such as the narrow talent pipeline - that deserve the committee’s attention if we are to continue to hold the government to account on their support for these vital industries.”

ORIGINAL STORY: UK members of parliament have now begun the process of electing the next Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) committee chair.

The period of nominations will run until September 9, with the ballot scheduled for September 11. The new chair will be elected from the Conservative party by the House of Commons, in a secret ballot.

The allocation of UK parliamentary committee chairs reflects the party balance in the House of Commons as a whole, and yesterday (July 30) the CMS committee chair was assigned once again to the Conservative party.

Dinenage became chair of the committee in May 2023, having previously been minister of state for digital and culture (2020-21). The term limit on committee chairs is generally two full parliaments or eight continuous years.



Keir Starmer’s Labour government came to power earlier this month, after 14 years of Conservative rule.

The cross-party CMS committee is responsible for scrutinising the work of the UK government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), and its associated public bodies, such as the BBC.

The most recent iteration of the CMS committee oversaw a significant and far-reaching inquiry into the UK’s film and high-end TV (HETV) sector. The inquiry was launched to look at what can be done to maintain the UK’s status as a global hub for international production and how independent producers and the struggling exhibition sector can best be supported.

A major talking point during the inquiry hearings was the need for an enhanced tax relief for lower-budgeted UK film productions. In March, the Independent Film Tax Credit (IFTC) was introduced. Further issues addressed included the skills crisis, artificial intelligence and the struggles facing the distribution and exhibition sectors.

The inquiry’s activities also included a visit to Paris for meetings with representatives of the Canal+ Group, French senators, the CNC and Studios de la Montjoie.

A final letter from the committee’s chair, Conservative MP Caroline Dinenage, was issued on May 24, two days after the general election was called. It was addressed to the then-secretary of state for the DCMS Lucy Frazer, urging the inquiry’s work to-date to be revisited.

The committee did not reach the stage of publishing a report with its findings from the inquiry. All the transcripts of the oral sessions and written evidence is available for the next iteration of the committee, however there is no guarantee that the inquiry will be revived.

All eyes will be on the next CMS committee line-up to see if the inquiry’s investigations continue.