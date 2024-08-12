Searchlight Pictures has brought on Pachinko creator Soo Hugh to write and direct a feature adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s celebrated novel Tender Is The Night.

LuckyChap, Putnam Pictures, Hugh and Margo Klewans’ Moonslinger Productions are serving as producers on the project.

Tender Is The Night was published in 1934 and was Fitzgerald’s fourth and final novel. It follows a glamorous and wealthy couple whose relationship unravels in a web of romantic entanglement, manipulation and deceit when they meet a young actress on holiday.

Searchlight vice president Richard Ruiz will oversee the project for the studio, reporting to heads of production and development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen.

Hugh is the showrunner, executive producer, writer and creator behind the Apple TV+ and Media Res drama series about four generations of a Korean immigrant family in Japan. The show is based on based on Min Jin Lee’s 2017 novel.

The show won a number of awards including the Peabody Entertainment Award and a Critics’ Choice Television Award for best foreign language series. Season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 23.

Hugh and her Moonslinger Productions serve as executive producer on The White Darkness starring Tom Hiddleston. She was co-showrunner on AMC’s The Terror and created The Whispers for ABC, and her television credits include writing on The Killing for AMC and Under The Dome for CBS.

Tender Is The Night was adapted into a 1962 feature by 20th Century Fox starring Jason Robards, Jennifer Jones, and Jill St. John, and into a miniseries in 1985 for 20th Century Fox and BBC with Peter Strauss, Mary Steenburgen, and Sean Young.