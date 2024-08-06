Searchlight Pictures has set a December 25 release right in the awards season corridor for its Bob Dylan film A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet as the iconic American singer-songwriter.

James Mangold directed the feature, which charts Dylan’s rise after he arrives as a 19-year-old in New York’s West Village in the early 1960s and proceeds to shake up the music world.

It is understood that Chalamet does his own singing, as he did in last year’s holiday release Wonka.

The cast includes Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook, Edward Norton and Scoot McNairy, and producers are Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, Chalamet, and Mangold.

A Complete Unknown announced its arrival in late July when Searchlight dropped the first trailer, introducing a new contender in awards season. Jay Cocks and Mangold, whose credits include the Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line, co-wrote the screenplay.

Searchlight’s awards roster includes Jesse Eisenberg’s drama A Real Pain, which premiered in Sundance and also stars Kieran Culkin.