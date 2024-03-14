Searchlight Pictures has set a June 21 release date for Kinds Of Kindness, reuniting Yorgos Lanthimos and his Oscar-winning best lead actress Emma Stone from Poor Things.

The date suggests the film could premiere in Cannes if ready in time. Lanthimos took The Killing Of A Sacred Dear to the Croisette in 2017 and before that The Lobster in 2015. He premiered Poor Things in Venice last year where it won the Golden Lion for best film.

Lanthimos’s follow-up to Poor Things also stars Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley from that film, which won four Academy Awards last Sunday and has crossed $100m at the global box office.

Little is known about Kinds Of Kindness except that it is an anthology film in which each cast member portrays three characters. The cast includes Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.

Searchlight is led by Matthew Greenfield after his co-president and partner David Greenbaum was promoted to lead Disney’s live-action division and 20th Century Studios.