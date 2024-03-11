Oppenheimer was the big winner at the 2024 Academy awards, taking home best picture, best director, best actor and a host of other prizes.
The ceremony took place tonight (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting for a fourth time.
Full list of winners
Best picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone Of Interest
Directing
- Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall
- Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest
Actress in a leading role
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller, Anatomy Of A Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Actor in a leading role
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Actress in a supporting role
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Actor in a supporting role
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert DeNiro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
International feature film
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Society Of The Snow (Spain)
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
- The Zone Of Interest (UK)
Animated feature film
- The Boy And The Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Documentary feature
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Adapted screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone Of Interest
Original screenplay
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Film editing
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Production design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Music (original song)
- “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
- “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
- “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
- “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie
Music (original score)
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone Of Interest
Visual effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Costume Design
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- Oppenheimer
- Napoleon
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Makeup and hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society Of The Snow
Live-action short film
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight Of Fortune
- Red, White And Blue
- The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar
Animated short film
- Letter To A Pig
- 95 Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over
Documentary short
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
