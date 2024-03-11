Oppenheimer was the big winner at the 2024 Academy awards, taking home best picture, best director, best actor and a host of other prizes.

The ceremony took place tonight (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting for a fourth time.

More to follow.

Full list of winners

Best picture

American Fiction

Anatomy Of A Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

Directing

Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest

Actress in a leading role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy Of A Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert DeNiro, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

International feature film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society Of The Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone Of Interest (UK)

Animated feature film

The Boy And The Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Adapted screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

Original screenplay

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Film editing

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Production design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Music (original song)

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Music (original score)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

Oppenheimer

The Zone Of Interest

Visual effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Costume Design

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Napoleon

Killers of the Flower Moon

Makeup and hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society Of The Snow

Live-action short film

The After

Invincible

Knight Of Fortune

Red, White And Blue

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Animated short film

Letter To A Pig

95 Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over

Documentary short