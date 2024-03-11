oppenheimer 2

Source: Universal

‘Oppenheimer’

Oppenheimer was the big winner at the 2024 Academy awards, taking home best picture, best director, best actor and a host of other prizes.

The ceremony took place tonight (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting for a fourth time.

More to follow.

Full list of winners

Best picture

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone Of Interest

Directing

  • Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest

Actress in a leading role

  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Sandra Huller, Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a leading role

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a supporting role

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera, Barbie
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Actor in a supporting role

  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
  • Robert DeNiro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie

International feature film

  • Io Capitano (Italy)
  • Perfect Days (Japan)
  • Society Of The Snow (Spain)
  • The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
  • The Zone Of Interest (UK)

Animated feature film

  • The Boy And The Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary feature

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Adapted screenplay

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone Of Interest

Original screenplay

  • Anatomy Of A Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Cinematography

  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things 

Film editing

  • Anatomy Of A Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things 

Production design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Music (original song)

  • “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
  • “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
  • “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
  • “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Music (original score)

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
  • Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Sound

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone Of Interest

Visual effects

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon

Costume Design

  • Barbie
  • Poor Things
  • Oppenheimer
  • Napoleon
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

 

Makeup and hairstyling

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society Of The Snow

Live-action short film

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight Of Fortune
  • Red, White And Blue
  • The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Animated short film

  • Letter To A Pig
  • 95 Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over

Documentary short

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

 

Topics