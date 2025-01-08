In a shock announcement, top Warner Bros executives Josh Goldstine and Andrew Cripps said on Wednesday they are departing as studio heads plan a realignment.

Cripps is the president of international distribution and a vastly experienced industry figure who has served in the same or similar capacity at Paramount, United International Pictures, pre-merger Fox, and Imax. Goldstine is the president of global marketing who also served at Universal.

Both have helped the studio weather fundamental shifts in the business model in light of Covid, the 2023 Hollywood strikes, and the inexorable rise of streaming.

In 2023 they orchestrated campaigns, among others, for Barbie, the $1.45bn smash that became the studio’s all-time biggest hit. In 2024 Warner Bros box office reached approximately $3.3bn worldwide, comprising $2.1bn internationally and $1.1bn in North America.

Motion Picture Group chairs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy told staff they “remain focused on the growth of WBD’s movie business, adding that it will be realigned with a “singular global operation at its center to offer greater alignment for all our team members in the years ahead”.

De Luca and Abdy said the studio’s global theatrical distribution business will be led by Warner Bros veteran Jeff Goldstein. Dana Nussbaum and Christian Davin will step in on an interim basis to oversee the global marketing team. John Stanford, who serves as EVP of creative advertising, will serve as the interim head of theatrical creative advertising for upcoming releases. All will work across the slate including DC Studios, and report to De Luca and Abdy.

The internal memos sent to staff appear below.

Team-

I am writing today to let you know that I will be stepping down from my role here at Warner Bros. Pictures.

For the last several years, I have had the great privilege to work alongside a team whom I deeply admire and who brought their very best to every campaign across every imaginable genre of movie.

From Barbie to Beetlejuice, to Dune and Wonka, your work has been nothing short of inspiring and I cannot thank you enough for your contributions to the many successes we have shared together.

As I look ahead to my next chapter, I take with me many wonderful memories of my time with all of you and applaud your achievements across each film you so thoughtfully brought to audiences around the world.

I wish all of you continued success.

Josh

Dear All-

After 5 ½ fantastic years at WB, I wanted to let you know that I will be stepping down from my role as President of International Distribution. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here, through the ravages of Covid and the seismic changes that the industry has seen but it is the people and the international team that has really made my time here so special. Mike and Pam will shortly be announcing a transition plan but I wanted you to hear from me directly in advance. I know you will continue to give them and the company your full support and make our films as successful as possible. I will be here to help with transition plans but wanted to say a huge thank you to each and every one of you for everything you do day in and day out.

Kind regards

Andrew

Team Warner Bros. Pictures-

As the theatrical film business continues to evolve, and we remain focused on the growth of WBD’s movie business, we wanted to share some important changes to our team.

In building for the future, we have made the decision to realign our business unit with a singular global operation at its center to offer greater alignment for all our team members in the years ahead. With this new structure, Josh Goldstine and Andrew Cripps will be stepping down from their respective roles at the studio.

We extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Josh and Andrew for their tremendous work throughout their time at the company – their dedication to every filmmaker who has made Warner Bros. Pictures their home is a testament to their passion and love of movies. They have each contributed greatly to the success of Warner Bros. theatrical business, achieving both cultural and box office milestones for countless movies. They will be missed by us all, and we know you join us in wishing them the best as they head to the next chapter of their careers.

As we collectively work together to find new ways of operating in an ever-changing landscape, we are pleased to share that our theatrical distribution operation will be led by longtime Warner Bros. Pictures veteran Jeff Goldstein, who will oversee all aspects of the company’s in-theater exhibition efforts across the world. Jeff is among the best in his field, and we are grateful for his continued leadership and guiding hand throughout his five decades-long year career at the studio.

Jeff will now oversee all aspects of our theatrical distribution activities, including dating, business strategy, sales and administration, specialty/premium formats, and exhibitor relations around the world.

Please join us in congratulating Jeff on his new role.

We are also pleased to share that Dana Nussbaum and Christian Davin will be stepping in on an interim basis to oversee the global marketing team. Each has spent many years with the studio, bringing much experience and insight to their roles. Additionally, John Stanford, who currently serves as EVP of Creative Advertising, will serve as the interim head of theatrical creative advertising on behalf of the studio’s upcoming releases.

Jeff, Dana, Christian, and John will report to us and work alongside the studio’s senior leadership across Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. They will also continue supporting DC Studios’ feature film releases in the U.S. and internationally. We look forward to working more closely with Dana, Christian, and John as we continue to reach moviegoing audiences worldwide.

We are grateful for the contributions of this entire team, and we are incredibly proud of the work you all do every day. Creatively, we have the great privilege to partner with some of cinema’s greatest filmmakers across every genre of film, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for this team to continue to bring the great movies Warner Bros. has made for over a century to audiences the world over.

Mike & Pam