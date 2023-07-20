The UK’s Sheffield DocFest will next place from June 12-17, 2024.

The industry strand of the festival MeetMarket will take place June 13- 14. Submissions for the programme will open in the autumn.

DocFest celebrated its 30th edition this year and recorded a 17% increase in delegate attendance, year on year. The festival screened 37 world premieres including Chris Smith’s Wham!, and 20 international premieres.

The top jury prize went to Maciek Hamela’s Ukrainian documentary In The Rearview while a special mention was given to Stone Town from Chinese directors Jing Guo and Dingding KE.

Annabel Grundy, Sheffield DocFest’s managing director, said: “Our 2023 edition felt like a homecoming as we returned to iconic Sheffield city venues and a fully in-person edition, with more than 80% of our films accompanied by attending filmmakers and subjects from around the world.

“Sheffield DocFest is a place for creative and international collaboration as well as an immersion in the world of documentary - from film to TV to new formats - we are proud to play an important role as part of this ecosystem and cannot wait to welcome the community back to Sheffield next year.