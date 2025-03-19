Shudder has picked up North America, UK and Ireland and Australia and New Zealand rights to Blue Finch Film’s supernatural horror The Surrender following its recent world premiere at SXSW.

Julia Max directs Colby Minifie and Kate Burton in the Midnighter selection about a fraught mother-daughter relationship that is put to the test when the family patriarch dies and the grieving mother hires a mysterious stranger to bring her husband back from the dead.

As the resurrection spirals out of control, both women must confront their differences as they fight for their lives and for each other. Shudder will release in its territories on May 23.

Max wrote the screenplay and produced alongside Mia Chang (It Follows), Lovell Holder (Lavender Men), Ian McDonald (Woman Of The Hour) and Robert J. Ulrich (The Boys). Susan Gelb (The Howling), Adam Maffei (Griffin In Summer) and Rob Massar (Peak Season) served as executive producers.

Minifie has starred in The Boys and Emmy nominee Burton’s credits include Grey’s Anatomy. They are joined in the cast by Neil Sandilands (Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes).

“The Surrender’s fusion of body horror and the supernatural crafts an atmospheric descent into the abyss of loss and consequence,” said SVP of Shudder acquisitions and production Emily Gotto.

Blue Finch’s slate includes the Berlinale selection Lesbian Space Princess, SXSW title Redux Redux, and Jean Luc Herbulot’s Sitges award winning title Zero.

Shudder releases approximately 30 films a year. Recent releases include Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s The Devil’s Bath, and Cameron Cairnes’ Late Night With The Devil.