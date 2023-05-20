Signature Entertainment has picked up UK and Ireland rights to a trio of family animations – 200% Wolf, Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back and Richard The Stork 2 from Studio 100, Sola Media and Indie Sales respectively.

Theatrical releases are planned from the summer onwards.

200% Wolf is directed by Alexs Stadermann and produced by Barbara Stephen, Alexia Gates-Foale and Carmen Pérez-Marsá. It is the sequel to 2020’s 100% Wolf and follows a heroic poodle who is struggling to maintain the respect of his werewolf pack. When a wayward wish transforms him into a werewolf and despots a mischievous fairy on earth, he has to restore the cosmic order.

Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back sees the producers of the 2020 original, Nadine Bates and Kristen Souvlis, return. It is directed by Richard Cussó and Tania Vincent, with the voices of Deborah Mailman, Ed Oxenbould and David Wenham. An evil tech genius threatens to turn the city into a metaverse simulation, leaving the Combat Wombat to save the day.

Richard The Stork 2 is directed by Benjamin Quabeck and Mette Tange and produced by Kristine Knudsen and Lan Rommel. It sees the heroic orphaned sparrow lead his friends on a treasure hunt.

“Signature has a real passion for family content, and we are over the moon to add 200% Wolf, Richard the Stork 2 and Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back to our animation slate. 200% Wolf continues the howling great time we had with everyone’s favorite were-poodle and is sure to capture audiences’ hearts all over again.

Signature’s Katie Wilkinson said: ”Richard The Stork 2 has our daring and charismatic sparrow leading his friends on an adventurous treasure hunt, delivering a captivating tale of friendship and courage fit for the full family. Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back catches up with superheroic wombat Maggie Diggins as she learns life has its own set of challenges, in a journey that’s sure to resonate with kids and parents alike. They’re all heart-warming, colourful and super fun, plus who doesn’t love a cute animal? These crazy creatures will be delighting cinemagoers nationwide from summer onwards.”

Studio 100’s Lorena Booth said: “We can’t wait to see the Freddinator work his magic with the young and old. We believe 200% Wolf is in great hands and looking forward on working together with Signature on other titles soon.”

“We are super excited to continue our long-standing collaboration with Signature on this fun and loving superhero movie,” Sola Media’s Solveig Langeland added.

Indie Sales’ Nicolas Eschbach and Alfred Deragne noted: “We’re delighted to work with Signature again to bring Richard The Stork 2 to UK and Irish audiences.”