UK sales, production and distribution outfit Signature Entertainment has added romantic comedy Cupid & Me to its Cannes slate.

Cupid & Me is set in a world where Cupids exist. The most respected of Cupids, played by Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow, is faced with her biggest challenge yet – to help one hopeless romantic fall in love by Valentine’s Day, or witness the redundancy of all Cupids. Cobie Smulders also stars.

It is written and directed by UK filmmaker Jamie Adams, whose previous credits include BFI London Film Festival premiere She Is Love starring Haley Bennett, Sam Riley and Marisa Abela, which Signature also repped sales on and distributed in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Signature reps world sales, as well as producing the project.