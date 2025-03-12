SXSW announced the winners of its film and television jury and special awards on Wednesday night, with Amy Wang’s Slanted earning Narrative Feature Competition honours and Shuffle by Benjamin Flaherty taking correponding documentary honours.

The Narrative Feature Competition Special Jury Award for a Multi-Hyphenate went to Annapurna Sriram for Fucktoys, while Amanda Peet won the Special Jury Award for Performance for Fantasy Life.

In the Documentary Feature Competition Xander Robin’s The Python Hunt and Paige Bethmann’s Remaining Native earned the Special Jury Award.

Grace Glowicki, the director, writer, and star of Dead Lover, won the Neon Auteur Award for Uncompromising Visionary in the Visions Section. The film will be released in the US by new distribution venture Cartuna x Dweck.

The Janet Pierson Champion Award named after former SXSW festival director went to director and producer Lindsey Dryden.

All 2025 film and television festival projects will be eligible for category-specific audience awards that will be announced after March 15 when the Austin, Texas, festival ends.

Claudette Godfrey, SXSW VP of film & TV, said: “The energy at SXSW has been absolutely electric this week. Our theatres have been packed with passionate audiences embracing the incredible diversity of stories in our line-up.”