The world premiere of Spanish social drama The Redemption (La Deuda) the third feature from actor-director Daniel Guzmán, will open the Malaga International Film Festival (MIFF) on March 14.

Guzmán stars as a man living with an elderly woman, plaayed by Itziar Ituño, in a city apartment, while she struggles with her health and he has to confront a precarious job situation. The film is produced by Spain’s Acqu y Alli Films, with Romanian post house Avanpost taking a co-production credit. Film Factory is selling internationally.

MIFF showcases Spanish and Ibero-American films to the local and international industry both in the festival line up and within industry programme MAFIZ, which includes a co-production platform and two work -in -progress strands.

This year’s festival lineup of Spanish films and co-productions is larger than ever, with the competition comprised of 22 titles (up from 19 in 2024) and out of competition titles totaling 21 films, an increase from last year’s 18 titles.

There are 15 Spanish productions and seven Latin American titles. Among the Spain-led titles, there are three co-productions with Latin American countries.

Films directed by women comprise 60% of the competition section. They include Johanné Gómez Terrero’s Sugar Island, a coming-of-age drama that premiered in Venice’s Giornate Degli Autori, in which the Dominican director explores how an unplanned pregnancy forces a teenager into adulthood. Patra Spanou has sales rights

Also screening in competition is Eva Libertad’s debut feature Deaf, which won the audience award of the Panorama at the Berlinale last month. It explores how a child’s arrival challenges the relationship between a deaf mother and her hearing boyfriend.

Veteran director Gracia Querejeta is in competition with The Good Luck, about a renowned architect who abruptly leaves his life behind to start again in a rundown town and Belén Funes is bringing her sophomore directorial effort The Exiles, about a mother and daughter forced navigating a return to their home town when an eviction forces them from Barcelona.

“As we neared the end of the selection process, we realised the films that interested us most were directed by women,” said Málaga festival director Juan Antonio Vigar. “I don’t know if this percentage will hold in the coming years, but it certainly creates a ripple effect.”

Additionally, 13 of the competition titles are lead-produced by women.

Further titles screening include Gemma Blasco’s feature debut Fury, which has just screened at SXSW and stars Alex Monner, a Screen Spain Star of Tomorrow. The film explores the aftermath of a New Year’s Eve sexual assault on a young actress and her brother.

Argentinian actress Mercedes Morán will preside over a competition jury composed of actress-singer-writer Daniela Vega, Guadalajara Film Festival director Estrella Araiza, Spanish actresses Belén Cuesta and Irene Escolar, directors Carlos Marques-Marcet and Pilar Palomero, and musician Pucho.

In addition, the Málaga event features industry strand (MAFIZ), including a co-production platform (MAFF) and two WIP strands dedicated to Spanish and Ibero-American productions.

The Malaga Film Festival will take place from March 14-23.

Malaga Competition 2025

Beef (Sp-Mex) World premiere

Dir: Ingride Santos

Intl sales: Film Factory

The Black Land (Sp-Panama) World premiere

Dir: Alberto Morais

Intl sales: Olivo Films

Deaf (Sp) Spain premiere

Dir: Eva Libertad

Intl sales:: Latido Films

Dogs (Arg-Ur) World premiere

Dir: Gerardo Minutti

Intl sales: TBC

The Dog Thief (Bol-Ch-Mex-Fr-It) Spanish premiere

Dir: Vinko Tomičić Salinas

Intl sales: Luxbox

The Exiles (Sp-Chile) Spanish premiere

Dir: Belén Funes

Intl sales: Film Factory

El Diablo En El Camino (Mex-Fr) World premiere

Dir: Carlos Armella

Intl sales: Piano Distribution

Fury (Sp) European premiere

Dir: Gemma Blasco

Intl sales: Filmax

The Good Luck (Sp) World premiere

Dir: Gracia Querejeta

Intl sales: Latido Films

The Heaven Of Animals (Sp-Rom) World premiere

Dir: Santi Amodeo

Intl sales: TBC

I Never Went To Disney (Arg) European premiere

Dir: Matilde Tute Vissani

Intl sales: TBC

Jone, Batzuetan (Sp) World premiere

Dirs: Sara Fantova, Nuria Martín, Núria Dunj

Intl sales: TBC

La Buena Letra (Sp) World premiere

Dir: Celia Rico Clavellino

Intl sales: Film Constellation

Molt Lluny (Sp-Neth) World premiere

Dir: Gerard Oms

Intl sales: TBC

No Guilt (Arg-Sp) Spanish premiere

Dirs: Valeria Bertuccelli, Mora Elizalde

Intl sales: Meikincine Entertainment

The Portuguese House (Sp-Port) World premiere

Dir: Avelina Prat

Intl sales: Bendita Film Sales

Ravens (Sp-Fr-Jap-Belg) European premiere

Dir: Mark Gill

Intl sales: K5 International

The Redemption (Sp-Rom) World premiere

Dir: Daniel Guzmán

Intl sales: Film Factory

The Remnants of You (Sp-Por-It) World premiere

Dir: Gala Gracia

Intl sales: Beta Cinema

Sugar Island (Dom Rep) Spanish premiere

Dir: Johanné Gómez Terrero

Intl sales: Patra Spanou

Todo Lo Que No Sé (Sp) World premiere

Dir: Ana Lambarri Tellaeche

Intl sales: 39 Escalones Films

Violent Butterflies (Mex) Spanish premiere

Dir: Adolfo Dávila

Intl sales: TBC