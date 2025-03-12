The world premiere of Spanish social drama The Redemption (La Deuda) the third feature from actor-director Daniel Guzmán, will open the Malaga International Film Festival (MIFF) on March 14.
Guzmán stars as a man living with an elderly woman, plaayed by Itziar Ituño, in a city apartment, while she struggles with her health and he has to confront a precarious job situation. The film is produced by Spain’s Acqu y Alli Films, with Romanian post house Avanpost taking a co-production credit. Film Factory is selling internationally.
Scroll down for the full line up
MIFF showcases Spanish and Ibero-American films to the local and international industry both in the festival line up and within industry programme MAFIZ, which includes a co-production platform and two work -in -progress strands.
This year’s festival lineup of Spanish films and co-productions is larger than ever, with the competition comprised of 22 titles (up from 19 in 2024) and out of competition titles totaling 21 films, an increase from last year’s 18 titles.
There are 15 Spanish productions and seven Latin American titles. Among the Spain-led titles, there are three co-productions with Latin American countries.
Films directed by women comprise 60% of the competition section. They include Johanné Gómez Terrero’s Sugar Island, a coming-of-age drama that premiered in Venice’s Giornate Degli Autori, in which the Dominican director explores how an unplanned pregnancy forces a teenager into adulthood. Patra Spanou has sales rights
Also screening in competition is Eva Libertad’s debut feature Deaf, which won the audience award of the Panorama at the Berlinale last month. It explores how a child’s arrival challenges the relationship between a deaf mother and her hearing boyfriend.
Veteran director Gracia Querejeta is in competition with The Good Luck, about a renowned architect who abruptly leaves his life behind to start again in a rundown town and Belén Funes is bringing her sophomore directorial effort The Exiles, about a mother and daughter forced navigating a return to their home town when an eviction forces them from Barcelona.
“As we neared the end of the selection process, we realised the films that interested us most were directed by women,” said Málaga festival director Juan Antonio Vigar. “I don’t know if this percentage will hold in the coming years, but it certainly creates a ripple effect.”
Additionally, 13 of the competition titles are lead-produced by women.
Further titles screening include Gemma Blasco’s feature debut Fury, which has just screened at SXSW and stars Alex Monner, a Screen Spain Star of Tomorrow. The film explores the aftermath of a New Year’s Eve sexual assault on a young actress and her brother.
Argentinian actress Mercedes Morán will preside over a competition jury composed of actress-singer-writer Daniela Vega, Guadalajara Film Festival director Estrella Araiza, Spanish actresses Belén Cuesta and Irene Escolar, directors Carlos Marques-Marcet and Pilar Palomero, and musician Pucho.
In addition, the Málaga event features industry strand (MAFIZ), including a co-production platform (MAFF) and two WIP strands dedicated to Spanish and Ibero-American productions.
The Malaga Film Festival will take place from March 14-23.
Malaga Competition 2025
Beef (Sp-Mex) World premiere
Dir: Ingride Santos
Intl sales: Film Factory
The Black Land (Sp-Panama) World premiere
Dir: Alberto Morais
Intl sales: Olivo Films
Deaf (Sp) Spain premiere
Dir: Eva Libertad
Intl sales:: Latido Films
Dogs (Arg-Ur) World premiere
Dir: Gerardo Minutti
Intl sales: TBC
The Dog Thief (Bol-Ch-Mex-Fr-It) Spanish premiere
Dir: Vinko Tomičić Salinas
Intl sales: Luxbox
The Exiles (Sp-Chile) Spanish premiere
Dir: Belén Funes
Intl sales: Film Factory
El Diablo En El Camino (Mex-Fr) World premiere
Dir: Carlos Armella
Intl sales: Piano Distribution
Fury (Sp) European premiere
Dir: Gemma Blasco
Intl sales: Filmax
The Good Luck (Sp) World premiere
Dir: Gracia Querejeta
Intl sales: Latido Films
The Heaven Of Animals (Sp-Rom) World premiere
Dir: Santi Amodeo
Intl sales: TBC
I Never Went To Disney (Arg) European premiere
Dir: Matilde Tute Vissani
Intl sales: TBC
Jone, Batzuetan (Sp) World premiere
Dirs: Sara Fantova, Nuria Martín, Núria Dunj
Intl sales: TBC
La Buena Letra (Sp) World premiere
Dir: Celia Rico Clavellino
Intl sales: Film Constellation
Molt Lluny (Sp-Neth) World premiere
Dir: Gerard Oms
Intl sales: TBC
No Guilt (Arg-Sp) Spanish premiere
Dirs: Valeria Bertuccelli, Mora Elizalde
Intl sales: Meikincine Entertainment
The Portuguese House (Sp-Port) World premiere
Dir: Avelina Prat
Intl sales: Bendita Film Sales
Ravens (Sp-Fr-Jap-Belg) European premiere
Dir: Mark Gill
Intl sales: K5 International
The Redemption (Sp-Rom) World premiere
Dir: Daniel Guzmán
Intl sales: Film Factory
The Remnants of You (Sp-Por-It) World premiere
Dir: Gala Gracia
Intl sales: Beta Cinema
Sugar Island (Dom Rep) Spanish premiere
Dir: Johanné Gómez Terrero
Intl sales: Patra Spanou
Todo Lo Que No Sé (Sp) World premiere
Dir: Ana Lambarri Tellaeche
Intl sales: 39 Escalones Films
Violent Butterflies (Mex) Spanish premiere
Dir: Adolfo Dávila
Intl sales: TBC
