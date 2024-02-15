Chantelle Murray’s The Lost Tiger, the first animated feature from Australia to be written and directed by an Indigenous woman, has been acquired by Sola Media which is introducing it to buyer at the EFM this week.

It has begun production in Queensland and is being produced by Australia’s female-owned Like a Photon Creative. The voice cast incudes Thomas Weatherall, Rhys Darby, Celeste Barber, Jimi Bani and Nakkiah Lui.

The Lost Tiger follows the story of Teo who unbeknownst to him is one of the last Thylacines. Found abandoned and wearing a mysterious crystal necklace, he is adopted into a family of boisterous, travelling, wrestlemania kangaroos.

The film is produced by Kristen Souvlis, Nadine Bates and Ryan Greaves. Murray has written the script with Philip Tarl Denson/

Sola Media will show first footage at the EFM in Berlin. The film is the latest in the Tales From Sanctuary City franchise which includes The Wishmas Tress, Combat Wombat and Daisy Quokka as well as Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back, due out in cinemas later this year.

“The film is an invitation to children and families worldwide to delve into the captivating world of Sanctuary City and experience its extraordinary wildlife,” said Solveig Langeland, managing director of Sola Media