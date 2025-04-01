Sony Pictures kicked off the studio presentations at CinemaCon 2025 on Monday with a lively filmmaker-led session, revealing Spider-Man: Brand New Day as the title of the 2026 tentpole starring Tom Holland, and dating Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse for June 4, 2027.

Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, bookended the session, kicking off with his annual theatrical-first message to attendees in Las Vegas in which he promised “the future will be great” if studios and exhibitors work together.

“Cost and windows can work for us or against us,” he said. “Theatrical needs to be smart about both […] and Sony will work with you on both.”

Director Destin Daniel Cretton was one of a handful of “exceptional” filmmakers who took to the stage at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace and revealed the title of the Tom Holland tentpole scheduled to open on July 31, 2026. Principal photography will commence this summer. The Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse filmmakers showed an incomplete sizzle of the ongoing adventures of Miles Morales and promised it will be “a massive finale”.

Danny Boyle introduced the premiere of the second trailer to 28 Years Later, which will open on June 20 and is the first in three upcoming films the British filmmaker conceived with Alex Garland. Director Nia DaCosta came on stage to talk up the second film, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, scheduled to open on January 16, 2026.

Boyle said Sony had not yet greenlit the third film in what is regarded as a trilogy stemming from his 2002 cult hit 28 Days Later. That film’s star Cillian Murphy is credited as an executive producer on 28 Years Later and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple and whether and when he will appear in the new films remains a mystery.

Darren Aronofsky turned up for his first CinemaCon to show a first look from his crime drama Caught Stealing starring Austin Butler. The Requiem For a Dream and Black Swan director said he tried to make the film based on the books by Charlie Huston 15 years ago but could not get the rights. He decided to keep the story rooted in 1990s New York, which he described as one of the greatest times to be alive when the biggest threat was Y2K.

Kogonda walked on to show a first look at the fantasy romance A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in which Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie travel together back in time to relive elements of their past. The film, which sparked one of the biggest sales of EFM history in 2024 when Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions snapped up rights, will open on September 19.

Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, highlighted upcoming Klara And The Sun from Taika Waititi; Godzilla Minus One filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki’s English-language debut Grandgear; Neill Blomkamp’s Starship Troopers; and Wes Ball’s Nintendo game adaptation The Legend Of Zelda.

The penultimate highlight of the session was an on-stage mass martial arts demonstration to cue up several scenes from May 30 release Karate Kid: Legends starring Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and Ben Wang. The latter two appeared on stage. Rothman returned for the show-stopping The Beatles finale.

It also emerged in the session that Sony has acquired worldwide theatrical rights excluding Japan for the Japanese animated action film Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc and has set an October 29 US release date. Tatsuya Yoshihara will direct from a screenplay by Hiroshi Seko. Toho will distribute in Japan.

Upcoming Sony Pictures slate. Credits are not final.

2025

Until Dawn

Screen Gems

April 25, 2025

Dir. David F. Sandberg

Wtrs. Gary Dauberman, Blair Butler

Pdrs. Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Sandberg, Lotta Losten, Roy Lee, Gary Dauberman, Mia Maniscalco

Cast. Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Maia Mitchell, Peter Stormare

Plot. One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers and enter a terrifying loop where they are stalked by a masked killer.

Karate Kid: Legends

May 30, 2025

Dir. Jonathan Entwistle

Wtr. Rob Lieber

Pdr. Karen Rosenfelt

Cast. Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen

Plot. New story about a kung fu prodigy who enters an ultimate karate competition.

28 Years Later

June 20, 2025

Dir. Danny Boyle

Wtr. Alex Garland

Pdrs. Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Boyle, Garland

EP: Cillian Murphy

Cast: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, Ralph Fiennes

Plot: Almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, a member of a small group of island-dwelling survivors in quarantine discovers secrets on the mainland.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

July 18, 2025

Dir. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Wtrs. Leah McKendrick and Sam Lansky & Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Pdr. Neal H. Moritz

Cast. Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, Austin Nichols, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt

Plot: Five friends who covered up a deadly car accident are haunted by their past one year later.

Caught Stealing

August 29, 2025

Dir. Darren Aronofsky

Wtr. Charlie Huston

Cast. Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Matt Smith, Bad Bunny

Plot: A former baseball player is plunged into a fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of 1990s New York City.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Crunchyroll

September 12, 2025

Dir. Haruo Sotozaki

Wtr-prd. ufotable

Plot. The first in the three-part final arc in the smash anime franchise.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment distribute worldwide, excluding Japan and select Asian territories.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

September 19, 2025

Dir. Kogonada

Wtr. Seth Reiss

Prds. Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin, Reiss, Youree Henley.

Cast. Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hamish Linklater

Plot: Two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them.

30West is financing and Sony Pictures releases worldwide.

Anaconda

December 25, 2025

Dir. Tom Gormican

Wtrs. Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten

Prds. Brad Fuller, Andrew Form

Cast. Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Ione Skye, Selton Mello.

2026

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

January 16, 2026

Dir. Nia DaCosta.

Wtr. Alex Garland.

Pdrs. Danny Boyle, Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew

EP: Cillian Murphy

GOAT

Sony Pictures Animation

February 13, 2026

Dirs. Tyree Dillihay, Adam Rosette

Wtrs. Aaron Buchsbaum, Teddy Riley

Pdrs. Stephen Curry, Erick Peyton, Michelle Raimo Kouyate, Adam Rosenberg, Rodney Rothman

Plot. Animated sports comedy set in an all-animal world where a small goat dreams of becoming a professional player.

The Breadwinner

TriStar Pictures

March 13, 2026

Dir. Eric Appel

Wtrs. Nate Bargatze, Dan Lagana

Pdrs. Bargatze, Lagana, Jeremy Latcham

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

July 31, 2026

Dir. Destin Daniel Cretton

Cast. Tom Holland.

Sony/Blumhouse Insidious

Screen Gems

August 21, 2026

Resident Evil

September 18, 2026

Dir. Zach Cregger

Wtrs. Cregger, Shay Hatten

Pdrs. Robert Kulzer, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon

Constantin Film is producing and co-financing.

Jumanji 3

December 11, 2026

Dir. Jake Kasdan

Wtrs. Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg

Pdrs. Matt Tolmach, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Kasdan

Cast. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan.

2027

The Legend Of Zelda

March 26, 2027

Pdrs. Shigeru Miyamoto, Avi Arad

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

June 4, 2027

Dirs. Bob Persichetti, Justin K. Thompson.

Wtrs. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, David Callaham.

Pdrs. Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, Jinko Gotoh.

2028

The Beatles

Four films releasing in April 2028

Dir. Sam Mendes

Pdrs. Pippa Harris, Julie Pastor, Alexandra Derbyshire.

Plot. The story of The Beatles told through four distinct theatrical features told from each band member’s point of view.

TBD

Grandgear

Dir-wtr-pdr. Takashi Yamazaki

Pdrs. JJ Abrams, Glen Zipper

Klara And The Sun

3000 Pictures

Dir-wtr. Taika Waititi.

Pdr. David Heyman, Garrett Basch, Waititi

Cast. Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams, Mia Tharia, Aran Murphy, Simon Baker, Steve Buscemi, Natasha Lyonne.

Scarlet

Dir. Mamoru Hosoda

Pdrs. Yuichiro Saito, Toshimi Tanio, Nozomu Takahashi

Plot. A brave princess transcends time and space.

Sony Pictures will distribute globally; Toho distributing in Japan.

Starship Troopers

Dir. Neill Blomkamp.