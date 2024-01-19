Sony Pictures Classics has acquired North American and multiple territories on Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap, about the Irish-language hip hop band.

SPC also picked up Latin America, Eastern Europe, Turkey and the Middle East in a deal which closed prior to Thursday’s world premiere in the NEXT section, which was followed by a live set on Main Street.

Kneecap stars the band themselves – Naoise Ó Cairealláin aka “Móglaí Bap”, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh aka “Mo Chara”, Jand J Ó Dochartaigh aka “Dj Provaí” – alongnside Josie Walker, Fionnuala Flaherty, Jessica Reynolds, Adam Best, with Simone Kirby and Michael Fassbender.

Kneecap takes place in post-Troubles Belfast as the rap trio erupts on to the scene and emerge as a symbol of youth and a defiant champion of the Irish language.

Peppiatt directed from a story by Peppiatt and the three band members. Trevor Birney and Jack Tarling produced.

Kneecap was financed by BFI, Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, Coimisiún na Meán, TG4 and Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund and Screen Fund present In association with Great Point Media, Naughty Step, DMC Film, a Fine Point Films and Mother Tongues Films Production in co-production with Wildcard.

AC Independent and Charades handled the sale on behalf of the filmmakers. UK & Ireland rights were already sold to Curzon and Wildcard.