In what the parties said was a highly competitive situation, Sony and Sony Pictures Television have closed a deal with Hasbro Entertainment to reimagine the whodunnit boardgame Clue across film and television.

Hasbro Entertainment heads of film and TV, Zev Foreman and Gabriel Marano, said of Sony: “Nicole Brown, Katherine Pope, and their teams are tremendous creative collaborators and ideal partners to help us figure out after 75 years if it was Colonel Mustard in the conservatory with the candlestick.”

The deal comes several weeks after it emerged at CinemaCon that Hasbro Entertainment and Lionsgate are partnering with Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara’s LuckyChap to produce Monopoly.

Lionsgate extended its development rights to the board game when its acquisition of rights-holder eOne, was completed last December. James Myers is overseeing Monopoly on behalf of Lionsgate.

Hasbro Entertainment has more than 30 projects in development or production based on its stable of properties, a number of which have been turned into film and TV series like Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons, and G.I. Joe.