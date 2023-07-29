As the effects of the Hollywood strikes continue to spread, Sony Pictures has announced date changes for a number of major releases, including animated sequel Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse.

Beyond The Spider-Verse, follow-up to this summer’s $677m hit Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, has relinquished its planned March 29, 2024 slot and the studio is considering several alternative dates. A final decision will depend on the length of the actors strike and the availability of talent for voiceover and promotional work.

Sony’s Kraven The Hunter, meanwhile, has been rescheduled from October 6 this year to August 30, 2024 so that star Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be able to promote the Marvel superhero adventure.

The studio’s Orlando Bloom action adventure Gran Turismo has been moved from August 11 this year to August 25, with sneak screenings in North America on the weekends of August 11 and 18. The studio is hoping that audience buzz from the sneak screenings will make up for the lack of talent promotion.

Sony also announced release dates next summer for two big sequels: the latest Bad Boys buddy comedy will open on June 14, 2024 and the third Venom film on July 12, 2024. The Venom sequel stopped production in Spain the day after the SAG-AFTRA strike began earlier this month.

Other changes to Sony’s release schedule see the next Ghostbusters installment moving from December 20 this year to March 29, 2024 and the new Karate Kid outing from December 13 next year to June 7.

The strikes are also beginning to impact high-end television schedules. Disney’s FX has announced that limited series A Murder at the End of the World, which had been set to premiere on the Hulu streaming service on August 29, will now be launched in November. Emma Corrin stars in the seven-episode murder mystery, along with Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen and others.