Sony Pictures has set a three-step September release for Dumb Money, the GameStop meme stock comedy drama and TIFF world premiere, in order to expand as early as possible before the October 13 release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Craig Gillespie’s comedy drama starring Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, and Seth Rogen will go on release on September 15 exclusively in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Washington DC, Boston, and San Francisco. It was previously scheduled to open exclusively in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and DC.

A week later on September 22 the film will go into a moderate release pattern prior to expanding wide on September 29. The studio previously scheduled a platform release expanding to limited and then moderate.

Dumb Money charts the true story of how everyday people turned the tables on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop into the world’s hottest company.

In the middle of it all is everyman Keith Gill (Dano), who invests his life savings into the stock and posts about it, turning a stock tip into movement where everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back.

The cast includes Pete Davidson, America Ferrera, Vincent D’Onofrio, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, and Sebastian Stan.

The TIFF world premiere is schedued for September 8.

Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo adapted the screenplay from Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network. Aaron Ryder, Teddy Schwarzman and Gillespie produced, and executive producers are Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Andrew Swett, Johnny Holland, Ben Mezrich, Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo, Cameron Winklevoss, Tyler Winklevoss, and Kevin Ulrich.

Sony Pictures holds rights to the Black Bear Pictures film in the US, Latin America, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, South Africa, India and select Asian markets. Elevation Pictures distributes in Canada.