UK production and distribution company Sovereign has appointed Noel Goodwin to scout rising filmmaking talent for its Action Xtreme label.

Goodwin has been appointed talent development director and creative producer at Action Xtreme, which launched last year, and will aim to find writers, directors and producers that the label can support to develop their skills and scripts through investment. This includes mentoring, script development, shadowing and film financing to create new action film content under the Action Xtreme label.

Goodwin was previously director of BFI Future Film Festival, showcasing and supporting filmmakers under 25, from 2008 to 2019 before managing the BFI Film Academy Plus fund, supporting rising UK filmmakers.

During his tenure, he supported the early work of filmmakers including 2023 Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Charlotte Regan (Scrapper), Rye Lane writer Nathan Byron, Polite Society director Nida Manzoor, Bogeyman director Rob Savage, and Lockwood & Co. director William McGregor.

“I’m lucky enough to have worked with and supported hundreds of emerging filmmakers in my career so far, with many of them going on to make feature films, high-end TV, win awards, set up their own production companies and even go on to teach other emerging and young filmmakers”, said Goodwin. “Now, through this new role at Action Xtreme, I’ll have the chance to help discover and support the next generation of action filmmakers in the UK and beyond.”

As well as scouting and developing emerging talent, Goodwin will deliver a series of events, screenings and opportunities to encourage aspiring filmmakers and audiences to engage with a wide range of action films, develop their understanding of the genre, and learn about career opportunities in the action film industry.

“We’re passionate about supporting new and diverse filmmakers step into action filmmaking, and will be developing a suite of opportunities with Noel to enable new voices and exciting filmmaking talent to showcase their skills and develop their ideas for new action content,” said Action Xtreme managing director Chee Keong Cheung.

Action Xtreme is the genre division of Sovereign, a London-based production and distribution outfit founded by producer Andreas Roald. The first feature film to emerge from the Action Xtreme label is The Experiment, a post-apocalyptic action sci-fi starring Famke Janssen, Rhona Mitra and Stefanie Martini, directed by Cheung and now in post-production.