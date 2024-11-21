Spike Lee is set to preside over the main jury of the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival (December 5-14).

The Oscar-winning US filmmaker will head the Red Sea: Features Competition jury at the fourth edition of the festival, which is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The 16-strong selection was revealed last week, comprising features by filmmakers from the Arab region, Asia and Africa.

Lee, known for writing and directing Malcolm X, BlacKkKlansman and Do The Right Thing, will also discuss his career during the festival as part of Red Sea’s in conversation strand.

He previously attended the festival in 2022 to present a screening of his Oscar-nominated 1992 film Malcolm X.

Lee said: “Having been lucky enough to experience first-hand the incredible filmmaking, atmosphere and creativity at the Red Sea International Film Festival in 2022, it’s a privilege to be returning this year as president of the jury.

“Alongside creating a melting pot for cultures to come together in celebration of our important art-form, it’s vital to continue to platform young and emerging filmmakers who are finding their voice in the industry, and it’s exciting to see first-time directors from across the Arab region, Asia and Africa as part of the Competition lineup this year. I’m looking forward to diving into the programme and making what I’m sure will be some very tough decisions alongside the leading luminaries on the jury.”

His fellow jurors have yet to be announced.

Among the talent being honoured at Red Sea this year are Oscar-winning US actress Viola Davis and Egyptian actress Mona Zaki.

The festival is set to open with The Tale Of Daye’s Family by Egyptian filmmaker Karim Shenawi and close with Robbie Williams biopic Better Man.

This year’s edition will also move to the historic Al-Balad district of Jeddah.