Conic has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to India Donaldson’s Good One, recently nominated for best first screenplay at the US’ Independent Spirit Awards.

Having acquired the film from sales agent Visit Films, Conic will release Good One in the UK and Ireland in spring 2025.

US filmmaker Donaldson’s feature debut follows a 17-year-old girl on a Catskills backpacking trip with her father and his oldest friend. She mediates the two men’s egos, until her frustration reaches fever pitch.

Good One debuted in the US Dramatic Competition at Sundance in January 2024, and had its international premiere in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes in May. Its subsequent festival tour has included Galway Film Fleadh, Melbourne and BFI London Film Festival.

The film is produced by Graham Mason for International Pigeon Production, Diana Irvine and Wilson Cameron, with executive producer Sarah Winshall of Smudge Films.

Newcomer Lily Collias leads the cast. Metrograph Pictures has North American rights, with Australia-New Zealand, France and Benelux among previously sold territories.