Vienna-based sales agent Square Eyes has added bluish, the latest feature by director duo Milena Czernovsky and Lilith Kraxner, to its slate ahead of the film’s world premiere in the international competition of FIDMarseille.

bluish won the Screen International Award at the C EU Soon work-in-progress programme at Rome’s MIA Market in October 2023.

The film centres on two characters in their twenties who each aimlessly drift through a city’s gloomy winter days.

Czernovsky and Kraxner’s previous feature Beatrix premiered at FIDMarseille in 2021, where lead actress Eva Sommer received the acting award.

Wouter Jansen of Square Eyes described bluish as a “beautifully shot, young, fresh and somewhat meandering portrait of growing up in a city. This sophomore film really shows Milena and Lilith can be considered to be among the most exciting voices in the industry today.”

In a statement, the directors said: “We wanted to grasp a momentary condition, a state of being, an atmosphere we sensed in our surroundings and maybe even amongst our generation. In an attempt to capture these notions of uncertainty and ambiguity and translate them onto screen, we collected small and big moments of daily life embodied by our two protagonists.”

bluish is produced by Lixi Frank and David Bohun for Vienna-based Panama Film who recently co-produced Venice 2023 competition title Universal Theory by Timm Kröger.