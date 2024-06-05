Heretic has acquired world sales rights to Dutch director Peter Hoogendoorn’s drama Three Days Of Fish, which is set to world premiere in the main competition at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Screen can reveal the first trailer for the film.

It follows on from Hoogendoorn’s debut feature Between 10 And 12 which played in Venice Days in 2014.

Three Days of Fish centres on 65-year-old Gerrie who lives abroad with his second wife and returns to Rotterdam for his annual health check-ups. There, he meets with his son, 45-year-old Dick, who yearns for quality time that his father stubbornly avoids. The title is a reference to the proverb that familial peace is best kept with short visits.

Three Days Of Fish is produced by Stienette Bosklopper of Amsterdam-based Circe Films with Maarten Swart of Dutch production studio Kaap Holland Film and co-produced by Dries Phlypo of Belgian production company A Private View and Marina Blok from national broadcaster NTR.

Heretic’s head of sales and acquisitions Ioanna Stais said: “Hoogendoorn manages to delicately pinpoint all the intricacies of the adult parent–child relationship, in a masterful study of subtext. Interlacing drama, humor and most of all honesty, these characters’ “push and pull” in their struggle for connection touches and entertains us from start to finish.”

Heretic’s current sales line-up list also includes Cannes ACID titles Kyuka Before Summer’s End and Most People Die On Sundays.