The Shawn Levy-Ryan Gosling stand-alone feature Star Wars: Starfighter will open in cinemas on May 28, 2027.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni joined Levy and Gosling in Tokyo on Thursday to announce the news at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan.

Star Wars: Starfighter takes place approximately five years after the events of 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise Of Skywalker. Production will begin this autumn on the new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a time period that the 48-year-old franchise has not yet explored.

Levy most recently directed the 2024 global hit Deadpool & Wolverine as well as Stranger Things. Gosling starred in the 2024 blockbuster Barbie, for which he received an Oscar nomination, and his credits include La La Land and The Notebook.

Jon Favreau’s spin-off The Madalorian And Grogu starring Pedro Pascal is scheduled to open on May 22, 2026. Lucasfilm says new features are in the works from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, Taika Waititi, and a new trilogy by Simon Kinberg.

Since the launch of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope in 1977, the nine core films and two spin-offs have generated more than $10bn at the global box office.