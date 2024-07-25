The North American premiere of Steve McQueen’s Blitz will close the 62nd New York Film Festival on October 10.

Saoirse Ronan and Elliott Heffernan star as working-class single mother Rita and her nine-year-old son George who become separated during the bombing of London by Germany during the Second World War.

The cast includes Harris Dickinson, Benjamin Clementine, Kathy Burke, Paul Weller, Stephen Graham, Leigh Gill, Mica Ricketts, CJ Beckford, Alex Jennings, Joshua McGuire, Hayley Squires, Erin Kellyman, and Sally Messham.

The Apple Original Film will premiere in theatres on November 1 ahead of its global premiere on Apple TV+ on November 22. The film’s world premiere will take place as the BFI London Film Festival opening night selection on October 9.

Blitz was directed, produced, and written by McQueen, whose Lammas Park produces alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films, and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer for New Regency, with producers Anita Overland and Adam Somner.

Festival artistic director Dennis Lim said Blitz was “a meticulous historical account that resonates unmistakably with our current age of endless war”.

McQueen showed his debut feature Hunger at NYFF in 2008, and has also brought Shame, 12 Years A Slave, Occupied City and three of the five works from his Small Axe anthology.

The 62nd edition of the festival runs September 27-October 14.