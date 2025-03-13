Steven Knight is creating and producing a film about the iconic British band Oasis in conjunction with their upcoming tour, Oasis Live ’25.

Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace will direct the feature, having previously directed the documentary and concert film Shut Up And Play The Hits about LCD Soundsystem and the 2022 music documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom.

Sony Music Vision is distributing the Oasis film and handling global sales.

The project is being “made in conjunction with the tour” but further details surrounding its content are currently under wraps.

It will be produced by Sam Bridger and Guy Heeley for Magna Studios and executive produced by Marisa Clifford and Kate Shepherd.

Noel and Liam Gallagher reunited Oasis last year after a fallout between the brothers led to the group’s disbandment in 2009. They are set to embark on a 19-date tour across the UK and Ireland later this year which is sold out for all dates.