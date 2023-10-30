Shaked Berenson’s Los Angeles-based Studio Dome has acquired worldwide sales to John Connors’ Dublin Film Festival drama The Black Guelph and will commence talks with AFM buyers on Monday.

Studio Dome will release the feature theatrically in early 2024 in limited locations with significant Irish populations such as Boston, New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

The Black Guelph centres on a small-time drug dealer whose long absent father returns home looking for forgiveness and reconciliation.

The cast includes Graham Earley, Lauren Larkin, Paul Roe, Barry John Kinsella, and Connors. Tiernan Williams and Maria O’Neill produced and Connors co-wrote the screenplay with Williams.

Studio Dome negotiated the deal with Slated’s Jay Burnley and Chandler Freelander on behalf of the producers.

“I’m over the moon to be working with trailblazers like Studio Dome and Slated,” said Connors. “They really get the film and we all have big expectations for the release. We’re so excited to show a global audience a whole other side to Ireland but at the same time this film has some important messages around corruption, power and oppression that people all around the world will relate to. It’s a universal, human story.”

Berenson added, “We remain committed to championing underrepresented voices and films that address socially significant themes. The Black Guelph complements our previous efforts, following the successful theatrical releases of Tribeca’s Audience Award-winner Cherry and the LGBTQ horror-comedy Summoning Sylvia.”

Studio Dome’s AFM sales slate includes Zombie Plane, featuring cameos by Chuck Norris and Vanilla Ice.