Screen International has unveiled the first six high-profile industry speakers for its ‘The Future of UK Film’ summit, to be held on September 24, 2024, in London at BFI Southbank.

They include Alex Hamilton, CEO at Studiocanal UK, whose recent successful UK releases include Back To Black, and Wicked Little Letters; Bafta-winning producer Elizabeth Karlsen, co-founder of Number 9 Films, the company behind Living, Collette and Carol; and Harriet Finney, deputy CEO of the British Film Institute.

Also participating are Kate Gardiner, marketing director at Searchlight Pictures, EMEA (Rye Lane, All Of Us Strangers, Poor Things); Zygi Kamasa, founder and CEO at UK theatrical producer and distributor True Brit Entertainment and formerly CEO of Lionsgate UK; and Moses Nyachae, partner, film and TV team at chartered accountant Saffery.

The high-level conference will bring together leading industry executives to debate how the UK independent film sector can build on its strengths to become a fully thriving, equitable and sustainable industry.

The conference will aim to give attendees the insight and industry intelligence to:

navigate the new Independent Film Tax Credit and matching it with international incentives;

discover what kinds of stories and packages private financiers are looking to support and talent agents are hoping to put in front of their clients;

learn from distributors who have guided UK indie films to box office success;

understand how innovations such as AI and virtual production are going to impact and enhance the industry;

discover the benefits of bringing fresh and diverse voices into the industry.

