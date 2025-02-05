Sublimity Entertainment has acquired worldwide sales rights to the sci-fi horror film Silk Theory and will introduce to buyers at the EFM in Berlin next week.

Timothy Hutton (The Glorias, Beautiful Boy) and Laura Marano (The Royal Treatment) are attached to the survival story.

Benjamin directs from a screenplay by Jonah Kuehner, his collaborator on the 2020 found footage horror Stoker Hills, about a young couple who face the growing dangers of unexplained mutations that threaten their farm community.

Kiskeya Pictures produces and Spectral Motion, the California-based studio known for its work on Stranger Things, Hellboy, and X-Men: First Class, will provide creature effects.

Production is scheduled to commence later this year in Atlanta, Georgia, with Benjamin Louis, Jonah Kuehner, Jack Janda and Hans Woolley serving as producers.