Representatives of the UK and international film industry were in attendance at the the annual Brunch With The Brits event in Park City, which was hosted by the BFI and BFC in partnership with BBC Film, Film4 and the UK Global Screen Fund.

The event was held at the High West Distillery in Park City on January 26.

Guests included Adrian Wootton, CEO of the British Film Commission; BFI Filmmaking Fund director Mia Bays; Neon Films producer Nicky Bentham; and Lobo Films producer Andrea Cornwell.

See pictures from the event above.